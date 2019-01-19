Kyle May had some key stops down the stretch on his way to a 27-save performance and Spaulding snapped a three-game skid with a 3-1 victory over Rutland High School in Division I hockey Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Evan Parent, Cam Gosselin and Travis Roy scored for the 2-6 Crimson Tide as they built a 3-0 lead before the Raiders scored their goal in the second period.
Ethan Coarse scored for the 2-7-1 Raiders and Augie Louras also played very well with 33 saves, but two guick goals - including a shorthanded tally - in the second period put the Raiders in too big a hole against Louras' hot contemporary.
It was 1-0 when Gosselin scored during a Tide penalty with an assist from Roy at 5:08 of the second and only 14 seconds later Roy stormed into the zone ahead of the Raiders defense and beat Louras who was left all alone.
The Raiders responded 4:38 before the second intermission when Ryan Melen centered the puck and Coarse slapped in the bouncing disk from right outside the crease.
Both goalies were strong down the stretch.
With Rutland trying to mount a rally in the third Louras saved a potential goal in a harrowing moment, stopping a rebound while laying on his side.
Just prior to that Rutland's Noah Crossman charged the net but saw his bid steered just wide of the net.
The Raiders did not stop threatening as the final minutes ticked away, with May making a big pad save to smother a Ben Simpson shot with 4:10 left, then May thwarted a backhander by Jasen Fitz-Gerald with 2:40 remaining. Melen had one final shot on May with six seconds to play.
Coarse hit the right post early in the first period and moments later Parent scored unassisted on a breakout play.
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, Rutland visiting CVU and Spaulding hosting Rice.
