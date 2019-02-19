PROCTOR — Twinfield coach Chris Hudson figured he got Proctor’s best shot in Tuesday night’s boys basketball game and it resulted in a 64-48 loss for his Trojans.
“This is the best I have seen Proctor play and I’ve watched a lot of tape on them,” Hudson said.
Twinfield had a solid start, leading 9-8 after the opening quarter.
But the Phantoms won the second period 16-5 and rolled home from there.
It was a night when Proctor’s seniors, Jacob May, Nate Greb and Jacob Plucin, were honored.
“They are what coaching at a small school is all about,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. “None of them started as freshmen or sophomores and they worked hard to get where they are at. And they are all great kids.”
Plucin has the look of an enforcer inside, but the big guy also has a velvet touch from the outside and stuck a 3-point field goal to make the score 5-0.
But Twinfield’s Jordyn Holt also buried a 3 to help the Trojans to that 9-8 lead.
Twinfield’s Gavin Fowler got the first three points of the second quarter and with a 14-8 lead it looked as though the Trojans were going to be one tough hurdle.
That is until Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon heated up and led the Phantoms to a 24-14 halftime lead.
The Phantoms put the game away after the break, taking a 44-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We don’t play very well on the road and I don’t know why,” Hudson said. “But give Proctor credit. They played well and we did not.
“We stopped getting up on Crossmon and McKearin. I told the kids we played well for about a quarter-and-a-half.”
Crossmon led the Phantoms with 20 points and McKearin had 19. Joe Valerio added 11. Crossmon and Valerio each connected on three 3-pointers.
Greb is an important part of what the Phantoms do and he is working his way back after an injury that sidelined him for weeks. His minutes are limited right now and getting him back for the playoffs would be a luxury for the Phantoms.
“Nate is so big in the post. He stretches the court out for us and and makes it easier for our shooters,” Valerio said.
The 12-5 Phantoms were protecting a No. 1 seed.
“We are where we want to be seed-wise but I think we still have another gear,” Valerio said.
The Trojans are 8-8 and Hudson figures they need to win out to secure a home playoff game.
The Trojans were led by Fowler with 21 points. James Berte followed with 11 but then it fell off to Holt with five.
“We lost our composure. When we had to go to man, that hurt us,” Hudson said.
“When Nate got hurt (an ankle) I didn’t think we were going to get him back. These games are a bonus,” Eaton said. “Our trainer Cody Parker has done a great job with him and Nate has worked so hard himself to get back.”
Twinfield and Proctor might be 80-plus miles apart but it has become a rivalry, owing mainly to how often the teams have met in the postseason and, in particular, at the Barre Auditorium in the Division IV Final Four.
“History says it is a rivalry,” Valerio said.
When told Twinfield’s record, Valerio said, “That is a good team. That would be a very good seventh seed.”
“I enjoy coming down here to play,” Hudson said.
It was the third straight win for the Phantoms, who go to Poultney on Friday night to face a Blue Devil team that defeated them earlier in Proctor.
The Trojans took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter on an inside hoop from Fowler.
McKearin then turned a turnover into an athletic layup and a three-point play. That gave the Phantoms the lead they would never relinquish.
