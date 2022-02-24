PROCTOR — Senior Night came wrapped in a maroon and white package with the bow on top spelling F-U-N for the Proctor boys basketball team in Tuesday's 56-30 victory over Poultney.
"The kids are having fun. They are starting to play looser," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
"We always say that the ball has energy. If everyone is touching the ball, we rebound better and everyone plays harder. I like the way we are playing. We are playing looser and it was a fun night, the way Senior Night should be."
It was a memorable night for seniors Levi Petit, Ian French, Peter Maass and Treyton Kimball.
"It meant so much to us — Levi, Treyton, Peter and myself," French said. "Everyone played a role tonight."
Senior Night was the final chapter of the regular season for the Phantoms who finish at 11-9 and await the Division IV playoff pairings on Monday.
The Blue Devils are 7-13 and coach Todd Montana knows his Blue Devils will be on the road for the first-round game, likely at Arlington or Mid-Vermont Christian.
French said he feels the Phantoms are playing their best ball at the right time.
"We are moving the ball better, playing hard and having fun,"French said.
The Blue Devils had their own fun when Craig Baptie connected on a 3-point field goal to give Poultney a 3-0 lead.
Baptie nailed another 3-pointer that gave the Devils a 9-7 lead.
But Petit corralled a loose ball, drove the length of the floor for a layup while he was fouled. He completed the three-point play to give the Phantoms a 10-9 lead and they held the lead the rest of the night.
They were soon in command, leading 21-12 after the opening quarter and 38-16 at the half.
Bryson Bourn led the Phantoms with 18 points, Petit followed with 16 and Carter Crossmon had a 12-point night that included a couple of 3-pointers.
Marcus Lewis and Baptie were on fire behind the 3-point line for the Devils. Lewis had four 3s for his 12 points and Baptie's nine points were comprised of three 3s.
"We were making some shots," Montana said.
But Proctor's swarming defense gave the Devils fits.
"Proctor is long and they are very active. They do a great job of closing down space," Montana said.
They used those active hands and legs to create turnovers and quickly converted them into points by expertly running the floor. Often it was textbook the way they filled the lanes and made the correct passes.
The Phantoms began the third quarter on a 16-0 run that was culminated by French's 3-pointer. That spree hiked the lead to 37-12, putting the contest away.
NOTES: The Blue Devils have uncommon height for a Division IV team. Three players on the roster are listed at 6-foot-4 — Ryan Simons, Hub Sosnoff and Jared Lambert — with Brooks Filskov at 6-foot-3. ... Proctor JV coach Alex Carrier is on the family tree of Williamstown boys varsity head coach Jack Carrier.
