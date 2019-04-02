There’s an old saying that “close” only counts in horseshoes and drive-in movies. Too bad, because Proctor came so close in its bid for a softball state championship last year.
The Phantoms had the bases loaded when the Division IV state championship game ended in an 8-7 loss to Whitchester.
Talk about close calls. Springfield was trailing Enosburg 13-12 in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with two outs in the Division II quarterfinals. Mykahla Jasinski ripped a hard line drive that bounced over the fence but was foul by a foot. The runners were stranded, the Cosmos’ season over by inches.
Green Mountain coach Terry Farrell had his own room in Heartbreak Hotel.
His Chieftains were leading BFA-Fairfax 2-0 late in the Division III semifinal contest when GM’s starting pitcher Erika Knockenhauer had to leave the game with an injury. The Bullets wound up winning 3-2.
Everyone is chasing a state title and the Phantoms, Cosmos and Chieftains are among the contenders again after near misses in 2018.
Black River
It was a great run with Andrea Stevens pitching, but she graduated and coach Zoe Trimboli is starting over in the circle.
But there is reason for optimism. Sara Swartz and Hailey Pierce will share pitching duties. Pierce pitched some in middle school and Swartz has worked hard at the craft by throwing in the gym over the winter.
Scott Stevens, Andrea’s father, will be working with the pitchers and Andrea will help out when she returns from college in North Carolina at the end of the semester.
The Presidents are in good hands behind the plate. Kassie Niklasson returns as the catcher and is one of the captains along with center fielder Emily Perham.
Paige Kelley will be at first base and her sister Hope Kelley will be an important piece of the puzzle. It is just a matter of finding the best fit for her.
Becca Rogers will play somewhere in the infield.
Those are the players who return with experience. There are other unknowns who will make their mark once the season begins.
The Presidents open at Leland & Gray on April 10 and then have a long break until meeting Leland & Gray at home on April 22.
”We have got a really strong group of hitters. We are going to have to throw strikes and then defend it,” Trimboli said.
Fair Haven
It will be different around Fair Haven after a four-year run with strikeout pitcher Olivia Bowen, who has taken her act to nearby Castleton University.
Coach Bill Jones has Cass Lanfear as his pitcher and is also working with Zoey Cole on the role.
Last year, the Slaters lost to Mount Abraham in the Division II title game. Cole blasted a ball over the left field fence in that game.
Other returning players are Katrina Bean, Sam Barker, Allison McIntyre, Kerigan Disorda, Kelsey Lafaso, Sydney Rathbun and Madison Belden.
Bean will be in center field.
”She is the leader of our outfield,” Jones said.
McIntyre is a three-year starter at third base.
A new player who has caught Jones’ eye the preseason is Allison Lanfear.
Jones will want to turn up the speed on the pitching machine. The opener comes April 8 at home against Springfield’s hard-throwing Hannah Crosby.
Green Mountain
Knockenhauer returns in the circle and Maddie Wilson will be catching again. Wilson is a junior who has been the varsity catcher since eighth grade. She is one of the best defensive catchers around.
Annie Lamson will be in center field and Rachel Guerra is back in the outfield after being away from the game last spring. Alex Hutchins is another outfielder.
Tierney O’Brien returns as the starting shortstop and Meeka Hance is at third base.
A couple notable newcomers are Hannah Robinson and Kim Cummings, who is new to the game.
”She never threw a ball before and she was throwing bullets from one end of the gym to the other,” Farrell said.
Knockenhauer did not throw until after Christmas due to that nagging back injury. But she is healthy now and the Chiefs appear ready to make some noise.
”I think we should be good,” Farrell said.
Mill River
Initially, coach Mary Colvin was worried she might not be able to scrape together a team. But the Minutemen are 14 strong and ready to build on a season where they earned the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.
And when you are trying to build something, pitcher McKenna Ludden is a good place to start. The senior has put in the work in the offseason by playing in a New York State league. The second pitcher is Sadira Majorell, who will also play first base.
Other returning players include second baseman Tessa Badgley, third baseman Olivia Jones and catcher Morgan Nemeth. Alana Jones transferred from West Rutland and could be the shortstop.
Players without varsity experience looking to contribute are Bailey Aines, Taylor Branchaud, Reese Eldbert-Moore, Taya Lehouillier, Riley Usher, Alexia Ingham and Casey Patch.
”The infield is fairly solid. I am a little worried about the outfield,” Colvin said.
The opener is against Springfield, a team Colvin believes might be as good as anyone on the schedule.
MSJ
Lindsey Elms’ transfer to Proctor means Mount St. Joseph is starting over in the circle, but the potential of Makayla Williams has coach Keleigh LaBlanc excited. Williams is working with pitching coach Taylor Trombley.
”Taylor has high hopes for her,” LaBlanc said.
LaBlanc’s early observations of Williams are that “she has a little bit of a quick hand and is also consistent.”
Tori Tracy returns at shortstop.
Sophie Markowski’s height gives infielders a good target at first base.
Ella Paquin is at third base but also might get a look at second base and the outfield.
Other players include Rory Carrara, Ellie Tracy, Payton Daley, Sophia Hussak, Nicole Lawyer, Rachel Gregory and Abby Kurner.
LaBlanc likes the way the preseason has played out.
“We got a lot more done in the first three days than we did in a month last year,” LaBlanc said.
There is a reason for that. Last year was the first season of MSJ softball after a lengthy hiatus.
LaBlanc teaches mathematics at MSJ but the numbers she has set for this year’s team won’t be difficult to keep track of.
”My goal is to win one game,” LaBlanc said.
After a winless campaign last year, a win would be a step in the right direction.
Otter Valley
New Otter Valley co-coaches Kelly Trayah and Toni Poalino want to put pressure on the defense with the bunt-and-run game. They have a nucleus of returning players to fulfill that objective.
Returners are Mia Napolitano, Livia Bernhardt, Isabelle Falco, Madison French, Carolyn Lafontaine, Morgan LaPorte, Renee O’Connell, Stephanie Palmer and Shayla Phillips.
LaPorte is the pitcher and she made significant strides last year.
”She isn’t fast but she has control,” Poalino said.
Bernhardt played shortstop last year but Trayah said Bernhardt may move to first base, where her height would make an inviting target for the infielders.
Palmer is a catcher and Madison French could play there as well as in the outfield.
Phillips, O’Connell and Lafontaine all have experience in the outfield.
Falco is a second baseman and Napolitano a utility player.
The coaches have been ecstatic about the early practices.
”The energy has been so good,” Trayah said. “We were doing a base running drill (in the gym) and the cheering was so loud they could hear us throughout the school.”
Poultney
Young and fast. That describes this edition of Poultney softball and coach Tony Lamberton will take it.
The Blue Devils have only one senior but the circle is a great place to start with experience. Julia Bruno is back to pitch what former public address announcer Jim Oakman referred to as “the little yellow pill” in her final season.
”She has worked in the offseason at placing her pitches,” Lamberton said.
Kaylah Bennett is back after starting as the catcher last season in the eighth grade. She brings productivity to the lineup after batting No. 3 and No. 4 in the order.
There is a windfall by way of neighboring Fair Haven. Kassidy Mack is back in the blue and gold after playing in the outfield for the Slaters. She is an outstanding outfielder but the Devils might need her more in the infield.
”We are still sorting that out,” Lamberton said.
Chelbie Olden returns after starting at third base and Kylie Davis is back after starting at shortstop. Davis is also the second pitcher.
The infield will be seasoned with starting second baseman Pam Bettis returning.
Lamberton will also have five eighth graders.
”I am very excited about my eighth graders. They are all really fast,” Lamberton said. “I want to emphasize small ball. I have a very fast team.”
The opener is a tough one. The Blue Devils travel to West Rutland on April 13, and will tune up for that in a scrimmage at Mill River on April 6.
The Blue Devils weathered a 3-13 season but then upset South Royalton on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Lamberton is hoping the Devils can build in that.
Proctor
Again, the Phantoms have just one senior so the future looks bright.
But coach Abby Bennett regards the future as now and her team seems poised for another deep run in the tournament.
The lone senior is Sarah Pecor.
Allie Almond covers center field like no other and also provides extra-base power in the middle of the lineup. She has a cannon for an arm, and is that five-tool player that coaches love to have.
Almond is one of three juniors. The others are Amanda Reynolds and Lyndsey Elms, and both can expect to see time in the circle. Reynolds pitched last year for the Phantoms and Elms for MSJ.
Sophomores are Sawyer Perkins, Rachel Stuhlmueller, Maddie Lee and Sydney Wood. Stuhlmueller came up big defensively at third base in the playoffs and Wood is a durable catcher who shines defensively.
Feisty and tough, Wood is the type of receiver Bennett, a catcher at Elmira College, can appreciate.
Freshmen are Katelyn Regula, Laci French, Maggie McKearin, and triplets Jasmine, Dez and Angel Traverse. French and McKearin were both starters on the team as eighth graders, French at second base and McKearin as an outfielder and the leadoff batter.
”Our focus this year is on defense and getting timely hits,” Bennett said.
The Phantoms open on April 8 at Green Mountain.
Rutland
Coach Dick Wright is lamenting a lower turnout than usual at the Division I school, but he has experience where it counts most. Rutland returns both its top pitcher and starting catcher.
Skyler Bird is back in the circle throwing to Amy Howard.
There will also be familiar faces in the infield with the likes of Mariah Crossman, Sam Bates and Caitlin St. Germain.
The most experienced outfielder is Taylor Surething, who will likely be in center.
Samera Rideout is a promising freshman.
”I’ve got some good returners,” Wright said.
Wright would love to have a preseason scrimmage but the weather can be fickle when it comes to that.
“I’ve had one scrimmage in six years,” Wright said.
A possibility for a scrimmage is Whitehall in New York state, either at Whitehall or in the dome off Interstate 87.
Springfield
It starts in the circle for the Cosmos, as it so often does in softball. That’s where Springfield boasts one of the best. Hannah Crosby is a senior power pitcher who has mastered her control, improving it each season.
It is a seasoned battery for senior catcher Mykahla Jasinski.
They are among nine returning players. The infield remains intact with Juliana Albero-Levings at first base, Jenna Veysey at second, Molly Leonard at third and Mycah White at shortstop. White came up from the JV team and started late in the season at shortstop.
”She really surprised us,” Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said of White.
Outfielders include Jese Fisher, Ashley Chamberlin and Kayla Gibbons.
The Cosmos travel to Brandon to launch the season against Otter Valley on April 5.
West Rutland
Twenty-two players answered the call for new head coach Laurie Serrani.
“I am overwhelmed,” she said of the turnout.
Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski pitched most of the innings last year and they return. Alissa Covarrubias and Anna Cyr could also see time in the circle.
Catching their serves will likely be returner Kiera Pipeling, a solid defensive catcher who can also handle the bat and is a deft bunter.
Bailey Sevigny is a power hitter and will play first base.
Rebecca DeKalb is one of the Marble Valley League’s top outfielders and made several spectacular catches in left field.
”She loves the game and wants to be a leader,” Serrani said.
Kasey Serrani’s senior leadership that was on display during the state championship basketball season will be a key ingredient on this team. She will likely be an outfielder but could play elsewhere.
That can be said of many players on this team. Serrani feels versatility is a strength.
Abi Farrow joins the team from MSJ and could back up Pipeling behind the plate.
”She’s quick,” coach Serrani said of Farrow.
Madison Guay will likely hold down third base.
Grabowski could see time at shortstop or in the outfield when not pitching and Bailey is a first baseman when not in the circle.
”We have a lot of players we can move around,” Serrani said.
Rounding out the squad are Deanna Kenyon, Emily McLaren, twins Isabella Turner-Burrell and Lily Turner-Burrell, Becky Sanderson, Alyssa Carey, Angela Fredette, Taylor Mills, Cara Coursey, Kaley Duncan and Tiara Castaneda.
NOTES: The state softball championship games return to Castleton University this season. This is the second year of a two-year agreement with Castleton. ... The 2018 state champions were Essex in Division I, Mount Abraham in Division II, Oxbow in Division III and Whitchester in Division IV. .... There will be a new state champion in Division IV with Whitchester closing its doors and combining with Rochester and South Royalton to form White River Valley, now in Division III. White River Valley will feature the pitching tandem of Chelsie Trask and Fiona Vallaincourt, who helped Whitchester to the state crown.
