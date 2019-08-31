PITTSFORD — The Mount St. Joseph and Proctor boys soccer teams played most of the first half in Saturday's Jimmy T Memorial Showcase locked in a scoreless tie. MSJ goalie Peter Carlson and his counterpart Ian French and their defenses looked capable of making this a tussle until Proctor's Conner McKearin scored with just 6:21 left in the half. That goal seemed to change everything — the floodgates oped and the Phantoms rolled to a 7-2 victory.
That was the first of McKearin's four goals and he was named Proctor's Player of the Game.
Freshman Brian Pierce was announced as the recipient of the honor for MSJ.
"Sometimes it just takes that one goal. You get a little deflated," MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
"We definitely had more energy after that first goal," McKearin said.
McKearin's first goal, like so many others he has scored his first two years, came off a well-played ball by senior Joe Valerio.
"Joe and I have been playing together forever," McKearin said.
The Mounties nearly answered when Dave Mercure played a ball long to Jacob Woods who got off a shot with plenty on it but it went wide.
McKearin scored again on a hard, low strike that got through the legs of Carlson and the Phantoms took the 2-0 lead into halftime.
Less than three minutes after the break, it was that connection again. McKearin headed in Valerio's corner kick.
Joel Denton pushed the score to 4-0 with Solomon Parker assisting.
MSJ made a strong bid to get back into the game when Cortland Hussak one-touched a ball from Ethan Courcelle but the attempt was inches wide.
Then, McKearin made it 5-0 with 27:05 remaining on a great individual effort, faking two defenders in the box before unloading the shot.
Denton's second goal made it 6-0 and then freshman Bode Richardson notched his first varsity goal to complete the scoring for Proctor.
Hussak capitalized on a defensive mistake in the box to get the Mounties on the board with 10:30 remaining.
But it was MSJ's final goal that really pleased Souza. The Mounties swarmed the net and Chase Wiegers put it away.
"I have been telling them to crash the goal and they did it," Souza said.
McKearin's four-goal outburst represented a career high.
"I have never had more than two goals in a high school game: never had a hat trick before," McKearin said.
It was French's first full varsity game in goal and Proctor coach Chad Wilson felt he aced the test.
"I thought Ian was excellent today," Wilson said.
Wilson also loved the effort in front of his keeper by backs Parker, Valerio, Logan Starling, Jed Nop and Bryson Bourne.
Wilson said the Phantoms were having too many touches on the ball early and that it was accounted for the sluggish start.
"We needed to minimize our touches and once we did that, it opened up more opportunities in the second part of the first half," Wilson said.
The Phantoms should get a good test on Sept. 7 when they travel to Thetford for a noon game. The game at Thetford was one of the games that replaced Black River when the Ludlow school disbanded its boys soccer team.
