PROCTOR — Proctor’s guards combined for 51 points and the Phantoms romped over Long Trail 67-45 in Marble Valley League basketball Wednesday night.
With the Phantoms making nine 3-pointers in the first half, they got out to a 36-17 halftime lead. Brennon Crossmon (four 3s in the first half) had 17 points, Conner McKearin (three, 14) and Joe Valerio (two, 20) as the Phantoms came out strong despite a five-day layoff.
“We shot the ball well and moved it very well. Seth Rice (LT coach) does a nice job mixing things up on defense but our kids did a nice job making the extra pass,” said coach Jake Eaton.
Proctor is now 6-2.
Jackson Washburn led the 0-7 Mountain Lions with 25 points, with 19 coming in the second half.
MSJ 67, Arlington 32
ARLINGTON — The flu bug is bothering Mount St. Joseph but the Mounties weren’t bugged enough to fall at Arlington. They shook off a slow start and improved to 6-2 with a 67-32 win in MVL basketball.
Logan Montilla led the way with 17 points and the Mounties struck a fine balance, with Andre Prunty and Maddox Traynor adding 12 apiece and Logan Starling chipping in 10.
MSJ led 3-17 at the half.
MSJ will take a three-game win streak into Friday’s home game against rival Rutland.
Matt Richie had 14 points and Jack Lane nine for the Eagles.
Burr and Burton 61,
Mill River 39
NORTH CLARENDON — Jake Nicholson poured in 25 points to lead surging Burr and Burton past Mill River 61-39 in an MVL inter-divisional game Wednesday.
It was the second straight loss for the 5-3 Minutemen while BBA (7-2) won its fifth straight.
“I was disappointed,” said Minuteman coach Jack Rogers, whose Division II team lost a three-point decision to D-I Brattleboro on Monday. BBA is also a D-I team. “We’ve been pretty solid until this week so we took a step back, but hopefully we’ll take two steps forward.”
Zach Ames and Will Grabowski had 11 points apiece for Mill River, which is scheduled to play at Hartford on Saturday.
Proctor 37, Arlington 27
PROCTOR — On a night when bunnies and stickbacks would not fall, salvation for the Proctor girls was spelled “Stuhlmueller.”
Rachel Stuhlmueller had 17 points and 15 rebounds to act as the team’s beacon as the Phantoms survived the funk of a nine-day layoff to beat Arlington 37-27.
Maddie Flanders added eight points as the Phantoms improved to 6-2 and dropped the Eagles to 5-7. Proctor led at halftime 17-12.
Schugler Nolan and Kristen Hess had 10 points each for the Eagles.
Proctor is scheduled to play at Black River on Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 7, Rutland 1
ESSEX — The Hornets skated to a 3-1 lead after a period and romped over the Raiders 7-1 in Division I hockey Wednesday night.
Grady Cram had two goals and three assists for Essex (6-1-1) and Jonah Janaro two of each.
Paul Gordon had 15 saves for Essex.
Ryan Melen scored for Rutland with an assist from Eric Brewer.
Shailer Evans had a big night with 36 saves for Rutland, 2-6-1, which is scheduled to host Spaulding on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Rhode Island College 60, Castleton 37
PROVIDENCE, R.I — Castleton suffered through a miserable shooting night and fell to Rhode Island College 60-37 in Little East women’s basketball Wednesday.
The Spartans shot 30 percent for the evening and, after trailing 30-20 at the half, gave up the first 13 points of the second half.
Olivia Perry had nine points and Katlyn Toomey added seven to lead Castleton, 12-5 overall and 4-4 in the Little East. Brooke Raiche and Alexis Quenneville had but five and three points, respectively.
Willcia McBorrough had 10 points to lead nine Anchorwomen scorers. RIC broke a two-game losing skid and improved to 11-5 overall and 4-4 in the LEC.
Castleton will visit Plymouth on Saturday.
Lyndon 52, Green Mountain 36
POULTNEY — Lyndon pulled away with a 29-16 second half to defeat Green Mountain College 52-36 in women’s basketball Wednesday.
The Hornets are 8-7 while the Eagles dropped to 4-11.
Lea Crompton had 17 points to lead the way for Lyndon and Alissa Mitchell added 14, while Sharena Armstrong and Haleigh Benally shared team-high honors for the Eagles with eight points apiece.
Green Mountain will host Maine-Augusta on Friday.
Bates 65, Norwich 50
LEWISTON, Maine — The Bobcats ended the second quarter on an 11-0 run and cruised the rest of the way to defeat the Cadets in non-conference action.
Bates built a 40-25 lead heading into the break. The Cadets struggled to get anything going offensively, shooting 28 percent from the field on a 17-of-61 shooting effort. The Bobcats made 39 percent of their field-goal attempts after going 25 of 65. Norwich made 3 of 14 attempts from 3-point range but kept things relatively close by going 13 of 15 from the foul line.
Emily Oliver scored a team-high 16 points for the Cadets on 6 of 12 shooting. Mary Casamassa recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Norwich (6-9).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 81, Lyndon 62
POULTNEY — Greg Alexander’s 20 points led a balanced Green Mountain scoring effort as the Eagles rolled past Lyndon 81-62 Wednesday night for their third win in the last four outings.
GMC is now 11-5 heading into Friday’s home game against Maine-Augusta.
Jacob Plum had 12 points and Tyrell Johnson, Sean Leflore and Damon Ballantyne 11 apiece for the Eagles.
Damon Denteh had 17 points to lead Lyndon, which fell to 2-15.
Rhode Island College 74, Castleton 35
PROVIDENCE, R.I — The shooting bug that plagued Castleton’s women in its loss to Rhode Island College Wednesday vexed the Castleton men as well. They shot 29 percent and were beaten 74-35 by RIC in Little East play.
They trailed 40-18 at the half and fell to 3-13 overall and 0-8 in the Little East, where RIC (10-7 overall) is now 3-5.
Deyshawn Tengbeh had 18 points and Tamar Wilson and Adham Floyd 16 each for the Anchormen.
Casey Belade led the Spartans with nine points, followed by Eric Shaw with eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.