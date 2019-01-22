CHESTER — Conner McKearin led the way with 21 points and Proctor beat Green Mountain 51-43 in a Marble Valley League inter-divisional boys basketball game Tuesday.
Division IV Proctor is now 7-3 while D-III Green Mountain fell to 6-3.
The Phantoms battled against a tough Green Mountain defense and while not shooting the ball particularly well, they persevered for a gritty win.
Joe Valerio added 10 points and Jacob Plucin had a nice night off the bench to provide the Phantoms with nine points inside.
James Anderson led Green Mountain with 17 points.
The going does not get easier for Proctor in a stretch of road games; the Phantoms visit D-III Leland & Gray on Thursday and will play at D-II Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Twin Valley 62,
Long Trail 29
WILMINGTON — The Twin Valley boys won their third straight game since a loss at Poultney, romping over Long Trail 62-29 in MVL basketball Tuesday.
Now 5-4, the Wildcats were led by Izaak Park with 16 points and Owen Grinold with 11. Jack and Tom McHale and Dylan Howe played pivotal roles in a defense that helped stake the hosts to a 30-11 halftime lead.
Jeremy Linfield had 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead the 0-7 Mountain Lions.
The Wildcats visit Arlington on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 58,
Black River 16
PROCTOR — Lyndsey Elms and Maddie Flanders had 10 points apiece to lead Proctor over Black River 58-16 in Marble Valley League basketball Tuesday night.
Allie Almond added nine for 7-2 Proctor while Tatum Armstrong had six for the 1-8 Presidents.
Proctor is at West Rutland on Thursday.
“They’re the best in Division IV in my opinion right now,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes of the Golden Horde. “It’s going to be tough to play them in their gym.”
Hughes said he is hoping the Phantoms can establish some offensive rhythm. They have had a hard time doing so, playing only one game a week for the last month.
Weather permitting, Proctor will end up with three games in seven days as the Phantoms are scheduled to play Mount St. Joseph on Monday.
Windsor 50, Hartford 35
WINDSOR — Olivia Rockwood poured in 32 points to lead Windsor over Hartford 50-35 in a Marble Valley League inter-divisional game Tuesday.
Division III Windsor is now 9-3 while D-II Hartford fell to 2-9.
Jasmine Jenkins had 12 points for the Hurricanes.
Windsor will host Newport, New Hampshire, on Thursday looking for a season’s sweep.
MSJ 35,
Leland & Gray 19
TOWNSHEND — Man-to-man defense put MSJ in control from start to finish in a 35-19 victory over Leland & Gray in MVL basketball Tuesday night. It was the third time this year MSJ held an opponent to fewer than 20 points.
MSJ will carry an 8-4 record to Quechee for a game at Mid-Vermont Christian on Friday before facing county rival Proctor on Monday.
“Those two games will tell us if we’ve gotten better,” said coach G.J. Garrow.
Julie Lee had 18 points and Sophie Markowski eight to lead MSJ. Selina Wilbur helped pace MSJ on defense.
“The kids really got after it on defense,” Garrow said.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY-Delhi 75, Green Mountain 52
DELHI, N.Y. — The Broncos outscored Green Mountain College in the paint 38-24 during a 75-52 SUNY-Delhi victory in men’s basketball Tuesday night.
That helped the 11-9 Broncos shoot 49 percent from the field as opposed to GMC’s 32 percent. Each team had 63 field goal attempts.
Norman Wilson’s 14 points led four Broncos in double figures while Greg Alexander was the only double-digit Eagles scorer with 12 points.
GMC will host Bryant and Stratton on Friday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Castleton 1
BEVERLY, Mass. — Jade Meier’s goal late in the third period spoiled a Castleton upset bid as Endicott topped the Spartans 2-1 Tuesday.
The result foiled a tremendous effort by Rylie Wills, who had 53 saves to only 10 for counterpart Vandela Johnson.
Endicott, which won the Castleton-hosted WSYB / Catamount Radio Invitational earlier this month (Castleton and the Gulls did not meet in that event), took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Ellen Carter.
Castleton tied the game with a goal by Aimee Briand, assisted by Jade Remillard.
Endicott is 10-3-4 while Castleton, which hosts Norwich on Friday night, is 4-12-2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY-Delhi 77,
Green Mountain 71
DELHI, N.Y. — SUNY-Delhi survived a furious second-half comeback by Green Mountain College to come away with a 77-71 women’s basketball victory Tuesday night.
The Eagles stormed back from a 41-27 halftime deficit to make it a one-possession game several times late in the second half before falling to 5-14.
Samiaya Salley led the Broncos with 33 points while Sabrina Simili poured in 28 points for the Eagles, followed by Sharena Armstrong with 14 points, Taylor Hill with 10 and Mercedes Rideout with nine.
The Eagles will host Villa Maria on Saturday.
CORRECTION
Tuesday’s edition reported that the Rutland High School girls hockey team defeated Stowe 5-3 Saturday; the contest was actually a 3-3 tie.
The 8-1-1 Raiders will host Woodstock on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
