PROCTOR — You might think nobody gets anything out of a 56-13 game, but after Proctor won by that score over Sharon Academy on Thursday night, Proctor’s Allie Almond said that with a purposeful approach you can benefit from such a contest.
“It’s definitely difficult, but it is a good time for us to work on our offense. We can work on how we run the floor and on pulling the ball back out and working on running our offense,” Almond said.
It is also a good game for reserves who might not normally get a lot of floor time to gain some confidence in their play at the varsity level.
A good example was freshman Laci French, who came in and showed a velvet shooting touch from the outside in scoring eight points. Dez Traverse, another freshman, notched her first varsity points.
“Laci works hard every day in practice and she got a lot of confidence in her shooting tonight. If she gets that confidence, she can be a spark plug for us,” Almond said.
This one was already in the books by halftime with the Phantoms holding a commanding 36-8 lead.
Lyndsey Elms helped Proctor get off to a fast start by scoring 11 of her 12 points in the first quarter. Elms also finished with four rebounds and five assists.
French and Maddie Flanders followed with eight points apiece, Allie Almond added seven and Maeve Sheehe six.
Nine of the 10 Phantoms who played scored.
Rachel Stuhlmueller led the Phantoms with eight rebounds.
“This game helped a lot of players out, especially those who don’t usually see as much time as a normal starter,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
The Phantoms were simply way too athletic for a Sharon program that did not field a team at the varsity level last year. The Phantoms would consistently steal the ball and convert the turnovers into points, frequently driving the length of the floor.
The Phoenix fell to 1-4. The Phantoms will take a 4-2 record to White River Valley on Monday. They then travel to a struggling Twin Valley team on Jan. 9 before returning home to face Arlington on Jan. 17.
Sharon actually got on the board first when Tia Kendall scored inside.
Elms then stole the ball and drove the length of the court to tie it up and Flanders rang up a layup off a turnover to put the Phantoms ahead for good. They quickly stretched that lead to 18-2.
It was the Phantoms’ third straight victory and the fourth consecutive loss for the Phoenix.
Hughes said he had planned to put all three freshman triplets — Dez, Angel and Jasmine Traverse — on the floor at the same time at one point, but a minor injury to one of them nixed the plan.
