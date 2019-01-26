PROCTOR — Call it a tune-up. Call it a dress rehearsal. Call it what you want, but the Proctor girls basketball team's 54-43 victory over Rivendell on Saturday was an appetizer. The main course comes this week when the Phantoms play road contests against Mount St. Joseph and West Rutland, two games featuring the iron of Division IV.
"We are very excited. We like the competition," said Proctor's Maggie McKearin after scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds against the Raptors.
West Rutland, Proctor and MSJ, along with Blue Mountain, are the Division IV heavyweights.
When Rivendell coach Dennis Fitzgerald was asked how Blue Mountain and Proctor compare, he answered without hesitation, "Even."
Fitzgerald said Blue Mountain has outstanding 3-point shooters.
The Phantoms had a fast start, getting out to a 21-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"We want to start fast and hope we can keep it up," McKearin said.
They kept it up most of the game, but a letdown in the fourth quarter made the final score as close as it was.
"We would have liked to have played a complete game, but I thought we played well for three quarters," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
And to the Raptors' credit, they never stopped playing hard.
Maddie Flanders added 11 points for the Phantoms and Maeve Sheehe and Allie Almond followed with eight and seven, respectively.
Hughes credited McKearin and Lyndsey Elms with providing the energy on defense and triggering the transition to offense. Elms also had five rebounds. Other forces on the boards for the Phantoms were Rachel Stuhlmueller with six rebounds and Sheehe with five.
Casey Ghio led the 0-8 Raptors with 11 points and Emily Hebb had eight.
The Phantoms played about as well as they can play out of the gate, getting on top 18-5. During that time they ran the floor extremely well.
The Phantoms took a 51-28 lead into the third quarter but only scored three points over the final eight minutes, all on free throws.
McKearin said there was no taking the winless Raptors lightly.
"We don't look past any team. We always give it our best," the freshman guard said.
Hughes was elated with the play of his team in the low post because he felt that would be critical against MSJ and West Rutland.
"Our decision-making and finishing was really good in the first half," Hughes said.
That early blitz when the Phantoms practically put a lock on the game was pretty to watch and something that will be essential against the two tough opponents this week.
"That is the kind of team we can be. We have just got to be it more continuously," Hughes said.
The victory pushed the Phantoms' record to 8-2 and gave them a seven-game winning streak.
Official George Cook went down hard into the bleachers and remained on the floor a minute or two before he was helped to his feet at the end of the third quarter. He was able to finish the game.
Cook said he got tangled up with a fan's feet in the front row.
"Somebody had size 12s," Cook said walking out of the gym.
Rivendell, along with Sharon Academy, joins the Marble Valley League for the 2019-20 school year.
The Vermont Principals' Association Division IV top girls basketball teams heading into the key week: 1. Blue Mountain 8-0; 2. West Rutland 8-3; 3. Proctor 8-2; 4. Mid-Vermont 9-3; 5. MSJ 9-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.