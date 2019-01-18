The UMass-Boston men’s hockey team showed why it is ranked seventh in the nation as the Beacons put on a dominating performance Friday night at Spartan Arena.
The thing is, so did Castleton goaltender Wyatt Pickrell. The senior from Newmarket, Ontario, turned aside 44 shots but unfortunately the only one he let in was the difference in UMB’s 1-0 New England Hockey Conference victory.
Pickrell made one highlight save after another but his teammates were unable to generate many quality scoring chances, getting outshout 45-22.
The game’s only goal came at 6:33 of the second when Nick Albano fired a shot from the right point that Daniel Nachbaur was able to tip past Pickrell.
Both teams were blanked on the power play, each going 0-for-5. The Beacons showed good puck movement around the perimeter but got very few shots on net as the Spartans did a good job of clogging the shooting lanes.
Castleton’s power play, however, was largely ineffective. The Spartans struggled to set up in the offensive zone as the Beacons were consistently able to clear the puck.
UMB had by far the best scoring chances playing even strength, but were continually frustrated by Pickrell. Nolan Redler was robbed on three occasions.
Pickrell sprawled across his net to stop Redler after he took a cross-ice pass in the first period and then made two saves on the same series in the second. Redler came hard from the right circle and followed his shot, picking up the rebound at the left hash marks only to be stoned again by Pickrell.
The Beacons almost converted on a near-repeat of their lone goal late in the second period as Ethan Nitkin fired a shot from the left point that Chris Peters tipped, but Pickrell was able to smother it.
The Spartans had a little bounce in the early going of the third, getting a pair of good chances in the first two minutes. Asa Palker crossed the puck to Connor Rider on the right post, but Bailey MacBurnie slid across to make the save. Palker got off a hard shot 30 seconds later and the Beacons were just able to clear the rebound before a Spartan could pounce on it.
Nick Gravina had the last-best chance for Castleton with a laser from the high slot at the midway point of the period.
The Spartans pulled Pickrell with 97 seconds to play but Castleton took a penalty 41 seconds later and the Beacons were able to skate out the remaining time.
Castleton, which falls to 3-11-4 overall and 1-8-2 in the conference, will host No. 13 Babson on Saturday in a game that has been moved back an hour to 3 p.m. due to the impending storm. The Beavers are coming off a 4-0 loss to Norwich on Friday.
UMass-Boston, which will travel to face the Cadets on Saturday, improves to 14-4-0 and 10-1-0 and increases its first-place lead in the NEHC.
