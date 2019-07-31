Art Bemis was still a fresh face at Rutland Country Club when, one typical day at the course, a fellow member asked whether he had a partner for the Pierce.
“He says there’s this young guy who makes about seven or eight birdies a round and shoots around 81 or 82,” Bemis said, laughing. He was talking about Greg Taylor. “I said ‘Show me where he is.’ And that’s the last time it was seven or eight birdies in a round.”
That’s just one of the memories that had Bemis and Taylor cracking up during a recent sit-down.
That’s how it began, the union of Bemis, the confident, creative twenty-something from the streets of South Boston, and the small-town kid with his blonde hair and dutch boy haircut, just a year out of Rutland High School.
They won Pierce medals. They won two titles, in a time that can be described as the golden age of golf at Rutland and perhaps the state. They won on the road. They became best friends. Lifelong friends.
It started 50 years ago.
It was 1969. Vietnam. Civil Rights. Flower Children. The Miracle Mets. Frank Sinatra, Bob Dylan and The Beatles. You could buy a gallon of gas and a loaf of bread and still have change from your dollar.
“We started playing and we’ve had a great time ever since. Greg is the only golfer I’ve played with anywhere who has never quit on me on one hole,” Bemis said. “I’ve played with a lot of good players and we’ve just had this great relationship and I knew whatever he was swinging at he was still trying. That’s what bonded that for me because I think we have that same commitment to what we do.”
They celebrate their 50th year playing together at the L.D. Pierce Invitational this week at Rutland Country Club. It’s a week both mark on the calendar in red ink on Jan. 1.
“Going back, every time I played with Arthur it was a playing lesson, even to this very day,” Taylor said. “If he had something to say, I’d really listen. He was right on the (money) when he said do this or do that. ... Little things that would make a difference in anybody’s game.
“He’s one of a kind, he really is.”
“He is as honest as they come and is always there to this day,” said Bemis, “and I can’t think of anyone I’ve had more enjoyment playing golf with.”
They were a flamboyant pair on the golf course; in their early days it was Taylor in his shorts and his “come to Hawaii” button-downs and Bemis in his boat shoes and slacks that looked spat from a volcano.
The first time they won the Pierce, in 1973, Taylor hugged Bemis so hard he cracked one of his partner’s ribs. When Bemis was lining up his winning putt in 1978, Taylor was so terrified by the circumstances and a big crowd at the 18th hole that he was literally petrified.
They once went four years, including one of their titles, when they didn’t lose a match.
And there were plenty of light moments.
— There was the time when they both hit each other’s ball during a match ... twice. “What, two guys who’ve played together all these years do that?” Bemis said. “Did we get upset? No. We laughed.”
— Several times, Taylor started Pierce matches on his own because Bemis was late. Once he was spotted in his car in the club parking lot, eating a donut and conducting business on his phone: He’d mistaken his tee time by an hour.
— To this day, Taylor has to visit the men’s room before every match. “If I have to go or not,” Taylor said.
— Once, when entered in the Hornblower, Bemis took Taylor to an old haunt in Southie and introduced him to his friends, this kid with the blonde hair and his outrageous plaid slacks.
“Who the hell is this guy?” Bemis said of their reaction.
Later that night, they hauled him down to the Combat Zone to party.
“They loved him,” Bemis said.
Bemis and Taylor won their Pierce titles when the field was stacked, due largely to Bemis connecting with friends and old opponents from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and the like. The 16-team championship flight and 16-team first flight were equally competitive.
Burlington Country Club sent its best every year. World-class amateur Freddie Kask and Vermonters like Bill Purcell, of Quechee, and John Wilkinson Jr., of Mount Anthony, were regulars. Rutland had dozens of excellent amateurs, including Jody Larson, Reggie Colomb, John Esterbrook and Tony Russo, Eno Rantanen, and Billy Joyce with longtime partner Jerry Driscoll, of Massachusetts, and Brad Griffin with his old law school chum, Floridian Rick Woulfe.
The tournament also was an immense social gathering. Husbands wore suits and wives cocktail dresses. Club kitchen staff wheeled out huge barbecues and the aroma of burgers and chicken filled the air. So great was attendance that they rented a massive tent to accommodate post-round feasts.
“Since I was like 5 years old I wanted to win the Pierce,” Taylor said. “In 1973, we were playing John Canney and Mike Grigley in the finals and Grigley was turning pro. It was a great match. We played four extra holes and Art took me aside and told me ‘You’ve got to take me in, I’m tired.’
“I looked at him and my heart was going like this,” Taylor said, rapping his chest.
That didn’t stop as Taylor lined up a short putt for the title that looked longer every second.
“I walked over and said ‘Greg, your dream is right there in front of you,’” Bemis said. “’The trip to Bermuda (the champions’ prize back then) is right there and it’s yours. All you’ve got to do is make it,’ and he did. He gave me such a hug I got a cracked rib. And it was a thrill to be part of it because there was something about the Pierce and Greg wanted it.”
“I can close my eyes and see it,” Taylor said.
In 1978, Bemis squatted over his winning putt with Taylor squatting behind him. Bemis was ready to go but Taylor literally could not get up and move to the side.
“And I’m sure the crowd is thinking ‘That’s why they’re a good team; they’re talking and reading the putt,’” Bemis said. “They didn’t know I was just trying to get Greg to move but he couldn’t; he was just so nervous.”
Their games were distinctly different: Bemis, an eventual two-time Vermont Am champ, was a polished shot-maker, and Taylor a grinder.
“I could never hit the shots Arthur hits,” Taylor said through a laugh. “Every time I take it back it’s an adventure.”
Bemis came fearfully close to being without his partner this week, or much, much worse. Taylor battled through a bout of pneumonia, followed by double pneumonia. He felt so awful that he asked his doctor if he was about to die.
“It almost broke my heart,” Taylor said. “I was feeling so bad. It means so much to me, the Pierce. Every year I look forward to playing with Arthur and this year I didn’t know if could make it.”
“I said if you can get in the golf cart, we’ll get a seat belt for you and I’ll take you the best of the way,” Bemis said.
So they are back for their golden anniversary and despite their years they have their hearts set on winning, even if a lower flight. The Pierce. The food, the fun, the reunion with old friends, the golf.
The friendship.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” said Taylor. “He’s my best friend. He is just such a mentor for me, not only in the game of golf, but in my life. I hope it goes on as long as we can.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.