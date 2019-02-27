This is the time of year that has high school basketball players dreaming big.
Milan High School’s boys basketball team achieved a dream so big in 1954 that a movie was made about its Indiana state championship. The guys from the little school shocked everyone in a state that had no classification of schools for basketball at the time.
We still watch the movie “Hoosiers” today. Underdogs all over the country are viewing the film this time of year, often on the bus en route to their title game.
We had our own little movie made in Vermont. “The Green Mountain Upset” is about the Middlebury Union High School team that stunned St. Johnsbury in the Division I 1983 championship game. The Tigers defeated the St. Jay team that featured Henry (Bruce) Dalrymple, who went on to become the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year while playing for Georgia Tech.
But there are other teams that won championships that could be the subject of movies.
How about this one: North Troy and Brighton — two high schools playing their final game ever in 1967 for the Division IV state championship.
Not only were they Northeast Kingdom rivals, but they were representing towns that would soon lose a huge piece of their identity by being part of the merger that would create North Country Union High School in Newport.
That’s a pretty darn good story to base a movie on, don’t you think?
But the script writer has even more to work with because North Troy coach Mike Nason and Brighton coach Rod Willard were both graduates of Chester High School.
Want more? Poultney High School, boasting Levi Haviland as a wrecking crew inside with his scoring and rebounding, is Rod Willard’s grandson. Poultney is one of the favorites to capture the 2019 D-IV crown in boys basketball.
A movie producer would have to be salivating at the prospect. Willard, whose Brighton squad lost that game to North Troy in 1967, may get to bask in the glory of his grandson’s title more than 50 years later.
Oh, the fast-forward and flashback possibilities would have any producer dreaming of a box office bonanza.
But there is a state championship game that might even be more alluring to Hollywood. That is the one involving the 1961 state title Pittsford High School team.
This one has it all.
Like the Brighton and North Troy players, the Pittsford guys were representing their high school in its final year. It was another small school being gobbled up by consolidation, as Pittsford and Brandon high schools would become part of Otter Valley Union High School.
Pittsford had never brought home a state championship banner in any sport and now they had an opportunity to do so at the midnight hour.
That’s not a bad start, but Hollywood needs more. Here it is: The Panthers did not even have their own gym. The gym at what is now Lothrop School was considered too small that year so the team had to play all of its home games at rival Proctor School. They held practices at Lothrop, Barstow, the Rutland Armory and Proctor.
And by the time that season rolled around, all five starters had lost a parent, whether it be to cancer, a heart attack or an accident.
Charlie Patch was the leading scorer on that team and nearly did not play that season because he lost his father to a tragic accident just before school began.
The Panthers defeated Wallingford in the first tournament game and then defeated an outstanding Proctor team in the Southern Vermont Championship game.
That pitted the Panthers against Marshfield-Plainfield for the state championship.
I recall listening to that game at home on the radio. The Panthers won it, 49-32.
The Panthers that season were comprised of Patch, Jim Conway, Mark Mooney, Bugsy Washburn, Eugene McCarthy, Jack O’Flaherty, Mike Ryan, Lloyd Hier, Robbie Greeno, Nelson Chapman, Dave Churchil and coached by Bob Sharrow.
A team without a home and one on which every starter had lost a parent brought home a title in its final chance. Now, that’s a movie.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.