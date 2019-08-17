MANCHESTER — Garren Poirier and Eric Lajeunesse played Saturday afternoon's Vermont Mid-Amateur semifinals like they couldn't wait to get to Sunday's finals.
Both catapulted to 5-up leads before they were reeled in but neither lost the lead, so they'll meet in Sunday's finale at 8 a.m. at long, luxurious and tough Manchester Country Club.
It will be the first Mid-Am championship match between Poirier, the defending champion from Rutland Country Club, and Lajeunesse, the 2014 champion out of the Country Club of Barre.
"Garren is one of my closest buddies out here so I hope we're both on our game and make a lot of birdies," said Lajeunesse.
"Eric is a great player," Poirier said. "I've played tons of golf with Eric over the years. Hopefully we'll have a good match."
Poirier's short par-saver halved the 17th hole to close out Brattleboro's Ryan Kohler, a big-hitting, talented ball striker playing out of Brattleboro Country Club. Kohler made two birdies in sweeping a three-hole stretch and cutting Poirier's lead to 2-up. Poirier built that barrier with five straight wins on holes 7 through 11, three of them with birdies.
Lajeunesse charged out of the gate like a first-grader at the recess bell, making five birdies in his first six holes against Champlain's Bryan Smith. He had a 5-up lead after just six holes but he, too, saw it cut to 2-up before applying the stopper. The match ended on the 16th hole.
In Saturday's quarterfinals matches, it was Smith beating Frankie Sanborn, 2 up, Lajeunesse edging Zach Dukette, 1 up, Poirier defeating Nick Trottier, 4 & 2 and Kohler eliminating Chad Bullock, 4 & 2.
The semifinals was the first match in four this week in which Lajeunesse didn't fall behind. In one match he had to overcome a 3-hole deficit.
On Saturday afternoon, his putter might just as well have been a chainsaw so far as Smith was concerned. When Smith made his first birdie, on the fourth hole, it only served to cancel out a Lajeunesse birdie.
"It was a really good start by me and I was trying to keep it going," Lajeunesse said. "It felt easy and it was nice to get into the zone there. Those first six holes were awesome."
"He's playing well and swinging with confidence," Smith said of Lajeunesse.
"I didn't rally; Eric was reeling. I didn't have anything to give him."
But Smith threw in another birdie to reverse the flow of the match and when Lajeunesse flew the 10th green, Smith pocketed the victory and went to the 11th just 2 down.
"I knew I was still up by a couple but I knew it could change quickly," Lajeunesse said.
Lajeunesse turned the momentum back in his favor with birdie on the par-5 13th, a hole with plenty of potential peril.
"That was huge," he said.
The pivotal hole between Poirier and Kohler was arguably the third, a driveable par-4 at 330 yards downhill.
Kohler already had a 1-up lead (after a birdie on No. 1) when he reached the third tee, and pounded his tee ball pin-high but in greenside rough just off the collar. He faced a very difficult second shot but Poirier wasn't aware of this as he stood over his second shot from the rough separating the third and fourth fairways. A towering pine right in his line, Poirier hoisted a superb wedge over the tree to a mere foot from the cup for his birdie to square the match.
Though Kohler won No. 6 with birdie he went on to make five bogeys in a seven-hole stretch, and Poirier pounced, playing the same holes in 2-under par.
"I had good starts to every match but in every match I put a roadblock in the middle," Kohler said.
"It was good that I made him earn (the victory)."
"I felt like I played good today. I didn't make many mistakes," said Poirier, who hit 14 greens. "I should have been 4 or 5 under. We'll keep plugging along … hitting the driver good, hitting the wedges good."
When Poirier said "we" he referred to himself and caddy/clubmate Drake Hull, who took Poirier's bag in both matches Saturday. Poirier squared the match with par on 5, canned a 4-footer for birdie on seven and made a downhill curler from 12 feet to go 2-up on No. 8.
"Drake made a great read on that putt," Poirier said.
On 9, Poirier's approach shot to the elevated green barely missed going in for eagle, twice. It hit the deck a few feet below the hole, lipped the cup's right edge on the way past, and tickled the left edge while spinning back from beyond the cup. He was left with a 5-footer, which he converted for a 3-up lead.
"We're dialed in now," said Hull on the way to the 10th tee.
Poirier won 10 with birdie and 11 with par to get to 5-up.
"I knew 'Ry' was going to come back," Poirier said. "The kid's a stud."
Kohler won 13, 14 and 15 (with two birdies) but his putt to win 16 hung on the lip, sending the contestants to par-5 No. 17 dormie.
Poirier rescued a par there with his wedge and putter, having suffered a poor second shot when a limb grabbed his club as he attempted to punch out from the edge of the woods. Kohler hit two bunkers and flew the green with his third shot, essentially leaving him with a tough birdie chip to keep the match going.
Poirier will be playing for his fifth Mid-Am title on Sunday. He and Lajeunesse are 1-1 in Mid-Am matches; Lajeunesse is the only player ever to have beaten Poirier in this event.
