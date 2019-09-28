BRANDON – You could feel the tension in the air; the game was tied at 15-15 with 35 seconds on the clock. Otter Valley had the ball on its own 24. Somebody had to make a play.
Otter junior QB Alexander Polli dropped back against a fierce Oxbow pass rush and sent a pass soaring into the sky. Running down the Otter sideline was Chance Passmore. The junior wide receiver got behind his cover man and almost miraculously the ball settled into his arms and he sprinted for the goal line.
After Passmore’s 74-yard touchdown reception gave the Otters the lead, coach Kipp Denis called for the two-point conversion, which Nathanial Blake converted by squirting over the goal line to stake OV to a 23-15 lead.
But there were still 24 seconds remaining and in a game where one came to expect the unexpected, Oxbow QB Cooper Simmons managed to complete a 42-yard bomb to John Moore to the Otter 6. Two plays later with two seconds left on the clock, defensive lineman Spencer Pelkey sacked Simmonds, ending Oxbow’s comeback and preserving Otter Valley’s victory over the Olympians in a Division III barnburner at Markowski Field.
It was a game between teams that came in with 2-2 records and was rife with mistakes, penalties and hot tempers in sizzling temperatures.
“The plan was to go deep," said Passmore, an MSJ student. "I had to come back from the previous play and the coach decided to send me deep. Fortunately I made the play; I was sprinting and gave all the gas I had in the tank. I wasn’t going to get caught.”
This was a grinder of a game where the teams gave their all but it was far from pretty, although intensely competitive.
For much of the first half the teams battled with OV leading 7-2.
OV scored on its first possession and Blake – who led the Otters with 139 yards on 18 carries, including TD runs of 16 and 17 yards and one two-point conversion – ran the ball right down the field to give OV a 7-0 lead.
But that offensive magic that OV showed early evaporated and the Otters struggled. A bad snap deep in their own territory yielded a safety, getting Oxbow on the board at 7-2 at 5:06 of the first period.
Oxbow also struggled offensively but Simmons has a big arm and a great receiver in senior Hunter Locke and the pair hooked up on a 32-yard TD pass, vaulting Oxbow into an 8-7 lead with just 43 seconds left in the first half.
Blake got OV back in the lead at 15-8 with 53 seconds left in the third period, capping a three-play, 48-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown on the sweep.
But on the ensuing drive Simmons again found Locke with a 24-yard scoring strike to knot the game at 15-15 and ultimately set up the last-minute heroics.
“It was an ugly, ugly game; we’re so young you can see the mistakes and how they affect us,” Denis said. “But we dug deep and did what we had to do to win.”
Everything in this game was close. OV won the total yardage battle 262-230 and had 12 first downs to 10 for Oxbow.
Simmons completed 17 of 39 passes for 168 yards, with Locke his favorite target, with five receptions for 118 yards. Meanwhile, Polli was 15 of 29 with one interception and the winning TD pass. Passmore emerged the No. 1 Otter target, with seven receptions for 167 yards.
“You can’t ask for a better game,” Oxbow coach Chet Wescott said. “We left a lot of plays on the field and made a lot of mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities and we have to get that stuff taken care of before the playoffs. We gave up the big play; the kid made a great throw but we’ve got to do a better job at finishing plays.”
OV (3-2) travels to Mill River Saturday, while 2-3 Oxbow hosts Windsor.
