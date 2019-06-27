WESTMINSTER — Rutland exploded for nine runs in the second inning en route to an 11-1 five-inning win over Bellows Falls in a Southern Vermont American Legion game Wednesday night at Hadley Field.
It was a tilt between two teams going in opposite directions as Post 31 moved to 4-1 while Post 37 fell to 0-4.
“I don’t know what’s going on,” said BF coach Bill Lockerby. ”We’ve got some good players here. We’re just under-achieving right now. I’m disappointed.”
Rutland has some good players as well including Reece de Castro, who knocked in five runs, and Ben Simpson, who tossed one-hit ball for four innings.
“We played really well, took care of business,” said Rutland coach Rick Battles. “Everything was clicking. Let’s hope we can keep it up.”
In Simpson’s four innings, the only hit he allowed in his 74-pitch effort was a third-inning single by BF’s Russell Ploss. He fanned five, walked four and hit a batter.
“He got the job done,” said Battles.
Cole Blanchard pitched a clean fifth inning.
The only Bellows Falls run was unearned as Rex Hill walked, moved along on the Ploss single and scored when Rutland threw the ball away on an attempted double play on a grounder by McGregor Vancor.
Seth Balch, of Windsor fame, had a rough outing on the hill for Post 37, lasting just 2.1 innings, and was on the bump for 10 of the 11 Rutland runs. He also hit two batters. Ty Merrill finished up.
Rutland sent 13 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring nine times. Ethan Coarse had two hits and scored two runs during the uprising. Pat McKeighan, Josh Beayon and Ethan Senecal all had hits, but the big blow was bases-loaded, bases-clearing double to center by de Castro, who also had a two-run single in the third inning.
Merrill was sharp for BF in his two and two-third innings. When he came on, he gave up de Castro’s two-run single in the third, but did not give up a hit the rest of the way as he struck out three.
