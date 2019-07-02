BENNINGTON — Joey McCoy pitched a complete-game gem for Bennington as Post 13 pinned a 3-2 victory on Southern Division leading Rutland on Tuesday night in American Legion baseball action.
McCoy finished strong, striking out the last two batters to end the game. He finished with seven strikeouts in his six innings and did not walk a batter.
Rutland struck first but Bennington took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Rutland managed only four hits and Ethan Coarse had two of them. The others were doubles by Nate Hudson and Josh Beayon.
Ben Simpson went the distance for Rutland, allowing seven hits, striking out three and walking one.
Rutland fell to 8-2 in the league, where Bennington improved to 4-5.
Lakes Region sweeps
WESTMINSTER — Lakes Region swept a doubleheader from Bellows Falls Post 37 in Tuesday's American Legion baseball action at Hadley Field, winning the first game 14-2 and then prevailing in the nightcap, 12-2.
The sweep improved the Lakers' Southern Division record to 8-3.
The first game was abbreviated to six innings by the mercy rule.
Andrew Lanthier banged out two hits, had an RBI and scored four runs for Lakes Region.
Other contributors in the Lakes lineup included Aaron Szabo with two hits and an RBI and Mitchell Brayman with three RBIs.
Aubrey Ramey was the winning pitcher. He struck out 10 against just one walk in his 5.2 innings. He allowed three hits.
Darwin Holcombe, Rex Hill and Grady Lockerby had the only hits for Post 37.
Bellows Falls trailed just 4-2 through 5.2 innings but after Lockerby was forced to leave the mound due to his pitch count, the roof caved in on Post 37.
Lakes Region also won the second game via the mercy rule, polishing off the victory in five innings.
It was the third straight loss for Bellows Falls, which fell to Randolph on Monday night.
Lakes Region picked up where it left off in the first game, scoring six runs in the first inning.
Szabo led the charge in the nightcap, going 3 for 4 and scoring three runs. Ramey had two hits and knocked in a run and Brayman went 3 for 3 and scored three times. Dylan Lee had three RBIs to go with his two hits.
Lakes Region played errorless ball.
Evan Reed notched the victory.
"We were hitting the ball real well. We had great at-bats. And pitching wise, we were right on," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said of the sweep.
Colchester 4, Addison 3
COLCHESTER — The Colchester Cannons scored all four runs in the bottom of the fourth in edging Addison County 4-3 in American Legion baseball action Tuesday evening at Saddlemire Field.
LEGION STANDINGS
The most recent American Legion baseball standings available have Rutland Post 31 in first place in the Southern Division and the Colchester Cannons out front in the Northern Division.
Southern Division: Rutland 8-2, Lakes Region 8-3, Brattleboro 6-3, Bennington 4-5, White River Post 84 2-5, Randolph 1-5, Bellows Falls 2-8.
Northern Division: Colchester Cannons 7-1, Post 91 5-1, South Burlington 6-2, Franklin County 3-2, OEC Kings 5-4, Montpelier 5-7, SD Ireland 3-5, Addison County 4-8, Barre 2-10.
The top four teams in each division qualify for the state tournament to be played July 27 through July 31. The primary site for the tournament is Colchester's Saddlemire Field with Essex High School's diamond serving as the secondary site.
The eight-team tournament is a double elimination event with seven-inning games and the 10-run rule in effect.
SOCCER
Lions Cup at CU
CASTLETON — The annual Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Matches, high school all-star games between the recent graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire, will be played July 20 at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium. The women's game will kick the doubleheader off at 4 p.m.
The Vermont men's team will boast West Rutland's Eric Maxham, the state's all-time leading scorer in boys soccer with 128 goals.
Others representing Rutland County will be Rutland High's Jacob Henderson and Andres Aguilar.
Area players on the Vermont women's team include Rutland goalie Elise Magro, Rutland's Maggie Schillinger and Green Mountain's Paige Karl.
Green Mountain's Carolynn Hamilton will be the head women's coach.
DEVIL'S BOWL
Racing Wednesday night
WEST HAVEN — Devil's Bowl Speedway will feature mid-week stock car racing with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The marquee event will be the Sportsman Modified 100. Racing in other divisions and a fireworks show along with a bicycle giveaway for kids add to the evening.
