If you want to know who's pitching Thursday when Rutland Post 31 hosts Lakes Region, you'll have to show up at St. Peter's Field.
Chances are you will anyway.
Rutland Post 31 games have been a big draw thus far this summer and Thursday the crowd should be even bigger for an American Legion series that is one of the local highlights of the area summer sports scene.
Both teams are enjoying fast starts in the Southern Division, Lakes Region at 5-0 and Rutland 3-1 (heading into Wednesday's game at Bellows Falls), but records notwithstanding, the series is a big draw.
Rutland Post 31 coach Rick Battles and Lakes Region skipper Adam Greenlese would not tip their hands when asked about starting pitchers.
"I think it's brought back Legion ball to the area," Battles said of the rivalry. "It's just a great rivalry. You'll see a crowd there tomorrow night. I think it's a wonderful thing for Rutland; it brings people out."
Rutland is coming off an 0-3 weekend against tough competition in Maine tournament action but Battles didn't seem to think that reflected poorly on Post 31.
"It took a little bit of time but things are looking good," he said. "I think we're seven games in and things are coming together."
The series features some of the brightest stars in current and recent Vermont high school baseball, like Reece de Castro, Ethan Coarse, Nate Hudson, Josh Beayon, Ben Simpson and Pat McKeighan of Post 31 and Aubrey Ramey, Andrew Lanthier, Parker Morse, Zach Bates and Dylan Lee of Lakes Region.
These players are all familiar with each other and the fans, who are probably hoping to see Beayon take the ball for Post 31 and Ramey for Lakes Region, as they did in the Fair Haven-Otter Valley rivalry of this past spring.
Lakes Region is coming off non-league games against Granville, New York, and eager to get back into league play against a Post 31 team that got the better of them last summer.
"I'm excited for where we're heading," said Greenlese. "Things are coming along. We had a few things to work on but that's all coming together.
"(Post 31) is always solid and I'm assuming they've got some good returners and some young talent. They are always a threat and they're one of those teams you always want to beat."
Lakes Region has a bit of added incentive, with Bates and Cayden Marchinkowski (both of Rutland High) on their squad.
"It's good to have that rivalry feel but other than that it's a series we have to win," Greenlese said.
The teams' next meeting will be back at St. Peter's next Monday night. Post 31 visits Lakes Region at Castleton University on July 9 and 10.
