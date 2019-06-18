WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Summer baseball is now in full swing, and there’s no better place to see young, local talent play than the highly competitive Southern Vermont Legion Division.
White River Junction Post 84 provides American Legion baseball to the players of the Upper Valley and surrounding communities, and develops its players by providing a competitive summer baseball schedule.
Of the 35 games scheduled this summer, Post 84 will be participating in the Punch Out Cancer Tournament held in Burlington and the ITRI Square Cranston Classic in Cranston, Rhode Island. Post 84 players will have the opportunity to compete against some quality opponents from New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Montreal, Quebec.
White River Junction Post 84 will be relying on a young core of players to be competitive in the division, with only two post-grads and one senior on the roster.
“We have nine players on the roster that have never played Legion baseball,” said coach John O’Hara. “I try to tell our new players that learning the ‘speed’ of the game is essential to their success. Each one of them needs to understand that there are no divisions in Legion baseball. It doesn’t matter if you played D-I, D-II, D-III or D-IV in high school. Legion baseball teams are made up of the best players from each teams’ recruiting area, including players from college if they are age eligible. Knowing that most teams, if not all Legion teams, have tryouts, they will be facing the best talent every day and it gets them better as a baseball player. I’m excited to watch our new players be challenged and grow this summer.”
Post 84’s roster has students from five high schools: Hartford, Windsor, Woodstock, Thetford and Springfield. This year’s returning players are Hunter Perkins (sixth season), Kyle Hamilton (third season), Robert Slocum (third season), Brady Clark (third season), Alex Bushway (second season), Walker Albrect (fifth season), Ryan Pepe (second season) and Alex Emerson (second season).
Slocum and Clark are going into their third summer together in the program, with both primed to be factors on both offense and defense.
The pitching staff will be led by Slocum, who plans to attend Norwich University in the fall.
“He’s a fierce competitor and a great teammate,” said O'Hara. “We are excited to have him back this summer.”
Slocum will be joined by two of his Windsor teammates, Grayson Frazer and Ethan Belvin, as they step into their first Post 84 experience.
Post 84 will welcome newcomers Tom Bissaillon (Woodstock), Sam Mitchell (Woodstock), Owen Spann (Woodstock), Frazer (Windsor), Belvin (Windsor), Nate O’Donnell (Thetford), John Moore (Thetford), Curtis Barry (Hartford), Drew Martin (Hartford) and Jacob Dwinell (Hartford) to the program this summer.
Shaping up the rest of the pitching staff with Slocum will be Bushway, Mitchell, Albrect, Bissaillon, Clark, Frazer, Barry and Emerson. Post 84 will look to Perkins, Hamilton and Clark to lead the offense. Perkins, a Castleton University commit, returns from Bridgton Academy to bolster the lineup, while both Hamilton and Clark had strong offensive numbers during their high school seasons.
