WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Rutland Post 31 belted the ball all over Maxfield Park and took over sole possession of first place in the American Legion Southern Division with a 21-8, 13-3 sweep of White River Junction on Saturday night.
Reece de Castro and Josh Beayon had huge days, particularly in Game 1. Beayon was a homer short of hitting for the cycle and drove in seven runs and de Castro went 4 for 5 with a triple and three ribbies.
Meanwhile, Nate Hudson doubled and singled twice and drove in five in the 17-hit attack, which included a seven-run second inning that broke open the game.
Rutland is now 7-1 in the division and will host second-place Lakes Region (6-2) on Monday at St. Peter's Field.
Alex Cornelius and Justin Aker each added two hits for winning pitcher (in relief) Greg Briggs.
De Castro went 2 for 2 in the nightcap to highlight an eight-hit attack by Post 31, finishing the day 6 for 7 with six RBI. Beayon drove in his eighth run of the day.
Winner Pat McKeighan allowed five hits and no earned runs in his 4.1 innings and Cole Blanchard came on to finish up the five-inning victory.
WRJ fell to 2-5 but there was no slowing down Robert Slocum, who went 3 for 4 with three RBI in the opener and 3 for 3 in the nightcap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.