After a one-day respite, the Vermont boys basketball playoffs resume Wednesday night at Barre Auditorium, where one Division II and one Division IV finals slot will be filled.
The twinbill begins at 6:30 p.m. when No. 2 Poultney, fresh off a nail-biting quarterfinal victory over West Rutland, will take on No. 3 Twin Valley.
The teams split two regular-season games, with 17-6 Poultney winning 61-41 at home and the 16-6 Wildcats winning on their home floor, 51-38.
The winner will face No. 1 Danville (17-6) on Saturday at noon in Barre.
In Division II, top-seeded Mount St. Joseph (18-5) awaits the winner of Wednesday’s 8:15 p.m. game, in which No. 3 Lake Region (15-5) faces No. 7 Milton (14-8).
Lake Region and Milton did not play one another this year.
Saturday’s D-II finale begins at 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kelsi Bean on ‘16 champs
Kelsi Bean and Katrina Bean is another sister combination involved in both the Fair Haven 2016 and 2019 state championship basketball teams. Kelsi played on the 2016 team and Katrina on the Slater team that won the Division II state crown Saturday.
VBCA All-Stars
WINDSOR — On Saturday, March 23, at the Windsor High School gym, the Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association will host its annual Senior All Star Game (North vs. South). In addition to the four all-star games featuring the best seniors in the state, the VBCA will also conduct 3-point shooting contests to decide the best boys and girls 3-point shooters in the state.
The players qualify at their team practices. At halftime of the All-Star Games, the top four qualifiers will shoot for one minute.
Girls record holders are Payton Buxton, of Middlebury, with 17 and Kegan Dunbar, of Middlebury, with 16 for girls, and Tristan Ross, of St. Johnsbury, with 23 and Jackie Lau, of Lyndon, with 22 for the boys.
The all-star games start at 11 a.m. with the Division III-IV girls game, followed by the Division III-IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I-II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I-II boys at 5 p.m.
Awards, including the boys and girls players of the year and coaches milestone victories, will also be made between games.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton’s Mikell
honored by LEC again
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Davis Mikell, of the Castleton University baseball team, earned Little East Conference Player of the Week for the week ending March 10. Mikell has now received the top recognition in all three weekly awards this season.
Leading Castleton to a 2-0 weekend, Davis Mikell continued his scorching start to the season with a 7-for-7 performance at the plate during a doubleheader sweep at Bard College on Saturday. The junior infielder from Williston recorded five extra-base hits – three doubles and two triples during the two contests while earning three walks, driving in four and scoring eight times.
Castleton returns to action on Thursday as the Spartans begin a six-game weekend trip to Newport News, Virginia, and King’s Point, New York. The Spartans will face the Builders of the Apprentice School at 5 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
CU’s Almeida, Williams
net LEC laurels
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Igor Almeida and Levi Williams, of the Castleton University men’s tennis team, earned Little East Conference Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, for the week ending March 10.
Rolling to a 4-0 week, Almeida improved to 2-1 in singles and doubles through the first three matches of the season.
Earning Rookie of the Week honors, Williams posted a 3-1 slate.
Castleton is back in action at 4 p.m. on Wednesday as the Spartans host MCLA at the Grand Slam Tennis Center.
