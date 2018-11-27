Poultney1 file

Poultney's Jacob Allen (22) runs for a first-half touchdown while eluding the tackle of Springfield’s Noah Zierfus (12) during Saturday’s matchup at Poultney High School.

 File photo by Jon Olender

Division III runner-up Poultney landed eight spots on first-string teams when the Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced its all-state selections this week. In addition, head coach Dave Capman was voted coach of the year, joining his grandson, Caden Capman, who was named first string at quarterback and defensive back.

Capman's backfield mate, Jacob Allen, was a first-team pick at running back and linebacker.

State champion Woodstock also grabbed seven first-team spots.

The Wasps defeated the Blue Devils 28-21 in the championship game earlier this month but Poultney will be expected to vie for the 2019 title with much of its team coming back next season.

The selections:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

First team: Caden Capman, Poultney

Second team: Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, and Colby Fox, Mill River

Running back

First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor, Caden White, Woodstock, Jacob Allen, Poultney, and Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax

Second team: Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock, Josh Bishop, Mill River, Bryson Jester, Springfield, and Micah Schlabach, Woodstock

Honorable mention: Donovan Sprano, Springfield, Eli Allen, Poultney, Colby Bergeron, BFA-Fairfax, and Jed Astbury, Woodstock

Wide receiver

First team: Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor, Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, and Anthony Steele, Springfield

Second team: Noah Zierfus, Springfield, and Hunter Locke, Oxbow

Tight end

First team: Gary Burnett, Mill River

Second team: Dakohta Sanderson, Windsor

Honorable mention: Thomas Dunbar, Poultney

Offensive line

First team: Gavin Harriman, Windsor, Marcus Rockwell, Mill River, Deacon Watson, Springfield, Cameron Wescott, Poultney, Jacob McMahon, Poultney, and Gabe Marsicovetere, Woodstock

Second team: Josh Gaudette, Windsor, Alex St. Marie, Mill River, Greg Otis, Springfield, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, and Jacob Maxham, Woodstock

Honorable mention: Cam Burton, Windsor, and Lucas Legasse, Springfield

DEFENSE

Defensive back

First team: Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, Noah Brock BFA-Fairfax, Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, Caden Capman, Poultney, Micah Schlabach, Woodstock, and Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock

Second team: Ryland Richardson, Windsor, Caleb Meagher, Windsor, Julian Downey, Mill River, Anthony Steele, Springfield, Noah Zierfus, Springfield, Lucas Gloss, Poultney, and Charlie Amato, Woodstock

Honorable mention: Eli Rosario, Poultney

Linebacker

First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor, Levi Tarbell, Mill River, Bryson Jester, Springfield, Patrick Rolling, BFA-Fairfax, and Jacob Allen, Poultney

Second team: Ora Astbury, Woodstock, Ethan Kelleher, MVU, Heith Mason, Poultney, Lucas Dupel, Poultney, Jacob Stepler, Springfield, and Colby Fox, Mill River

Honorable mention: Josh Gaudette, Windsor, Brandon Bennett, Springfield, and Ty Garron, BFA-Fairfax

Defensive line

First team: Gabe Marsicovetere, Woodstock, Mason Hutchins, Poultney, Jared Salls, BFA-Fairfax, Marcus Rockwell, Mill River, and Gavin Harriman, Windsor

Second team: Deacon Watson, Springfield, Ryan Kirker, Springfield, Zach Koslowsky, Oxbow, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, and Caden White, Woodstock

Honorable mention: Wyatt Bean, Windsor, Cam Burton, Windsor, and Lucas Legasse, Springfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kick returner

First team: Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock

Kicking

First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor

Second team: Ryan Alt, Poultney

Punting

First team: Ryan Alt, Poultney

Second team: Jed Astbury, Woodstock

Honorable mention: John Cook, Windsor

Punt returner

First team: Micah Schlabach, Woodstock

