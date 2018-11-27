Division III runner-up Poultney landed eight spots on first-string teams when the Vermont Interscholastic Football League announced its all-state selections this week. In addition, head coach Dave Capman was voted coach of the year, joining his grandson, Caden Capman, who was named first string at quarterback and defensive back.
Capman's backfield mate, Jacob Allen, was a first-team pick at running back and linebacker.
State champion Woodstock also grabbed seven first-team spots.
The Wasps defeated the Blue Devils 28-21 in the championship game earlier this month but Poultney will be expected to vie for the 2019 title with much of its team coming back next season.
The selections:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
First team: Caden Capman, Poultney
Second team: Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, and Colby Fox, Mill River
Running back
First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor, Caden White, Woodstock, Jacob Allen, Poultney, and Noah Brock, BFA-Fairfax
Second team: Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock, Josh Bishop, Mill River, Bryson Jester, Springfield, and Micah Schlabach, Woodstock
Honorable mention: Donovan Sprano, Springfield, Eli Allen, Poultney, Colby Bergeron, BFA-Fairfax, and Jed Astbury, Woodstock
Wide receiver
First team: Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor, Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, and Anthony Steele, Springfield
Second team: Noah Zierfus, Springfield, and Hunter Locke, Oxbow
Tight end
First team: Gary Burnett, Mill River
Second team: Dakohta Sanderson, Windsor
Honorable mention: Thomas Dunbar, Poultney
Offensive line
First team: Gavin Harriman, Windsor, Marcus Rockwell, Mill River, Deacon Watson, Springfield, Cameron Wescott, Poultney, Jacob McMahon, Poultney, and Gabe Marsicovetere, Woodstock
Second team: Josh Gaudette, Windsor, Alex St. Marie, Mill River, Greg Otis, Springfield, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, and Jacob Maxham, Woodstock
Honorable mention: Cam Burton, Windsor, and Lucas Legasse, Springfield
DEFENSE
Defensive back
First team: Tyler Shelvey, Mill River, Noah Brock BFA-Fairfax, Cam Meunier, BFA-Fairfax, Caden Capman, Poultney, Micah Schlabach, Woodstock, and Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock
Second team: Ryland Richardson, Windsor, Caleb Meagher, Windsor, Julian Downey, Mill River, Anthony Steele, Springfield, Noah Zierfus, Springfield, Lucas Gloss, Poultney, and Charlie Amato, Woodstock
Honorable mention: Eli Rosario, Poultney
Linebacker
First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor, Levi Tarbell, Mill River, Bryson Jester, Springfield, Patrick Rolling, BFA-Fairfax, and Jacob Allen, Poultney
Second team: Ora Astbury, Woodstock, Ethan Kelleher, MVU, Heith Mason, Poultney, Lucas Dupel, Poultney, Jacob Stepler, Springfield, and Colby Fox, Mill River
Honorable mention: Josh Gaudette, Windsor, Brandon Bennett, Springfield, and Ty Garron, BFA-Fairfax
Defensive line
First team: Gabe Marsicovetere, Woodstock, Mason Hutchins, Poultney, Jared Salls, BFA-Fairfax, Marcus Rockwell, Mill River, and Gavin Harriman, Windsor
Second team: Deacon Watson, Springfield, Ryan Kirker, Springfield, Zach Koslowsky, Oxbow, Jacob DeBonis, Poultney, and Caden White, Woodstock
Honorable mention: Wyatt Bean, Windsor, Cam Burton, Windsor, and Lucas Legasse, Springfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kick returner
First team: Ben Marsicovetere, Woodstock
Kicking
First team: Robert Slocum, Windsor
Second team: Ryan Alt, Poultney
Punting
First team: Ryan Alt, Poultney
Second team: Jed Astbury, Woodstock
Honorable mention: John Cook, Windsor
Punt returner
First team: Micah Schlabach, Woodstock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.