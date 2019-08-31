BRANDON – The Poultney Blue Devils came oh-so close to winning the Division III title in 2018 before dropping a close one to Woodstock in the final minutes.
Levi Allen wasn’t there to power the running game after sustaining a season-ending knee injury late in the regular season.
So both the Blue Devils and their star running back felt they have left something unfinished and have something to prove this season and the Devils opened with a bang, rolling past Otter Valley 40-20 in a season opener at Markowski Field.
Allen led the charge for the Blue Devils, scoring five touchdowns, while racking up 234 yards overland on just 14 totes. Allen scored on runs of 1, 3, 47 and 51 yards, while hauling in a 40-yard TD pass from quarterback Caden Capman.
“We came here with Otter Valley dropping down a division and had no idea what to expect so we just played our game,” said the junior running back. “Last year we had a lot of unfinished business so we came here for a reason. I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch but I hope this is the year (to win that state championship).”
The young Otters — starting five freshmen — and the hulking, veteran Blue Devils were locked in a ridiculously close first half and knotted up at 6-6, after Otter Valley quarterback Alexander Polli connected with sophomore wideout Brady Diaz with a 17-yard scoring pass with 1:41 left in the first half. Both Poultney and OV had failed to convert extra points on their respective touchdown drives.
But with all of their timeouts in play and with the senior Capman at the offensive controls, the Blue Devils embarked on a lightning-quick drive. After two runs and a short pass, Poultney set up on the Otter Valley 40-yard-line. Capman dropped back and threw a strike to Allen running free down the middle of the Otter defense for a touchdown that broke the deadlock.
“I thought that the biggest play of the game was our touchdown just before the half,” Poultney coach Dave Capman said. “That swung the momentum back to us.”
The TD late in the first half by Poultney proved to be the key. The young Otters played hard and spirited but they were never able to recover from Poultney’s sudden scoring strike.
“We stood up that first half and played so really good football, I was pleasantly surprised,” Otter coach Kipp Denis said. “But the second half was difficult. We’re going to go and get ready for Woodstock but I know that we’ll see this team again.”
The Otters fell into a pattern of mistakes, penalties and turnovers, directly attributable to their inexperience. Otter Valley’s QB and all the skill positions are brand new along with most of the line. Still, the Otters never gave up, took a couple of haymakers from the Blue Devils and proceeded to dish it right back.
One of those second-half mistakes — a fumble in the end zone — was covered by Poultney defensive lineman Colby Hutchins for a touchdown that bumped the Poultney lead to 21-6 at 7:18 of the third quarter.
The Otter defense played tough but could not handle Allen, who capped a seven-play 43-yard drive with a 3-yard scoring burst to make it 27-6 just into the fourth quarter.
But on the ensuing kickoff, the Otters showed their spunk as senior tri-captain Nathaniel Blake ran back the kick 85 yards to paydirt, drawing the Otters to within 27-12 at 11:20 of the fourth quarter.
OV’s Caden Reed covered a Poultney fumble on the Blue Devils’ next possession but the Otters could do nothing with the opportunity.
Allen could, however, when he took the handoff on the first play of the series and ran 47 yards around end and down the sidelines for his fourth TD of the afternoon.
Down but not out, the Otters responded by covering 72 yards in three plays, with the big one a 45-yard TD pass from Polli to Diaz to make it 34-20.
Polli had a mercurial day, firing a pair of TD passes to Diaz, while completing 21-of-33 passes for 270 yards, but was intercepted three times. Part of the Otter problem was the absence of a running game – OV could only muster 61 rushing yards led by Blake’s 47 yards.
Like the EverReady Bunny, Allen would not slow down and topped his big offensive day with a 51-yard touchdown ramble.
All told the Blue Devils rushed for 309 yards, while Capman completed 5-of-7 passes for 60 yards, Poultney totaling 369 yards from scrimmage compared to OV’s 331 yards from scrimmage.
“It was a typical first game, a lot of mistakes; the weather bothered us some but we battled through that,” said Capman. “But it was a good start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.