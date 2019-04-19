POULTNEY — April heat is an unusual term in this part of the country, but it’s what the Green Mountain pitchers brought to Poultney for Friday’s baseball game. Rex Hill struck out a career-high 12 batters through six innings, and Dylan McCarthy threw even harder in the seventh of Green Mountain’s 5-2 victory.
Hill dominated the Blue Devils at the bottom of the order. Nine of his strikeouts came against batters six through 10.
“I just went at them. I wasn’t going to fool around,” Hill said of his approach to those batters.
His strikeout pitch was his fastball.
“I had good command of my fastball. Sometimes when I had the count 0-2 and a pitch to waste I would throw a curve ball,” Hill said.
He struck out the side in the first, second and fourth.
Jacob DeBonis started for the Blue Devils and gave up an RBI single to Kagan Hance in the second.
The Blue Devils tied it on Ryan Alt’s sacrifice fly that plated Spencer Gibbs in the third. Gibbs had tripled into the right-center gap.
Hill delivered the game’s biggest hit in the fourth, a two-run double that put the Chieftains ahead 3-1. It scored Everett Mosher, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and Hance, who worked DeBonis for a walk.
DeBonis walked the first two batters of the fifth so coach Dan Williams brought Gibbs to the mound and he pitched out of the jam, striking out the first two batters he faced.
The Blue Devils closed it to 3-2 when DeBonis cranked a double to score Caden Capman.
DeBonis had a big day at the plate with two ringing doubles.
The Chieftains scored one in the sixth and another in seventh. McCarthy slammed an RBI triple over the left fielder’s head in the sixth, Reid Hyrckiewicz scoring on the play.
The seventh saw Skyler Klezos reach on an error, steal second and then take third when the throw sailed into center field. Chase Swisher got the bunt down. Gibbs threw Swisher out at first, but Klezos raced home on the throw.
The Devils made things very interesting in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended. DeBonis drove his second double to right and Ryan Alt reached on an error. Cam Wescott then got his bat on one of McCarthy’s hard serves but Hill made a nice diving catch at shortstop to end the game.
Wescott was making a bid for his second hit. He doubled the previous inning.
The Blue Devils fell to 1-2. It was Green Mountain’s opener.
The Blue Devils struck out 13 times, McCarthy notching one in the seventh.
Alt, Poultney’s catcher, made the defensive play of the game, a diving catch of a foul ball in the second inning off the bat of Swisher.
The Blue Devils only had five hits but three were doubles and one a triple. Capman had the single in the first inning.
Hyrckiewicz was the quintessential leadoff hitter for the Chieftains. He had two base hits and drew two walks.
The Chieftains were missing three starters due to school vacation.
“I would like to see a little more concentration in the field and especially at bat,” Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
“We need to put the ball in play more but three of our five RBIs were from freshmen.”
The Chieftains travel to neighboring rival Springfield on Monday, kicking off a big week that has them playing three games.
The Blue Devils host Proctor on Thursday. Williams said he plans to send Alt to the mound for that game.
Williams was pretty pleased with his team’s play against a strong Division III opponent.
If there was an area to find fault with it was walks by the pitchers, something he said he wanted to cut down on this season. They walked the first man up in four different innings.
“Walks will kill you,” Williams said.
