The sample size is still rather small so with deflector shields up we go boldly into the season's first boys basketball power rankings. Several games this week might help clarify the big picture.
This week's top 10.
1. Rice. This spot is really a jump ball between the Green Knights and Rutland but give it to Rice for a head-to-head win in South Burlington that's a little deceiving.
2. Rutland. The Raiders' argument for the top spot is that they're more balanced right now than the Green Knights.
3. Mt. Mansfield. When the Cougars are used to having Essex transfer Riley Smith run the show they'll be even more dangerous.
4. St. Johnsbury. Another likely Final Four team. They still have a Carlisle heading a veteran core and that means trouble. Dave McGinn's Hilltoppers are at Rutland on Thursday.
5. South Burlington. The Wolves lost at Rutland without one of their top players.
6. CVU. The RedHawks' potential will be better defined with a home game against Rutland on Saturday.
7. Essex. The Hornets aren't looking like a bystander in Chittenden County this winter.
8. Burlington. Took Rice down to the wire in Burlington. Are the Seahorses back?
9. Fair Haven. A win over Division I Mount Anthony is what separates the Slaters from the rest of the D-II pack.
10. Brattleboro. Don't let the 1-3 start fool you. With close losses to Burlington, South Burlington and St. Johnsbury the Colonels could be a player.
On the (big) bubble: Burr and Burton, Mount St. Joseph, Mill River, U-32 and Otter Valley.
Our top fives
Division II: 1. Fair Haven, 2. U-32, 3. MSJ, 4. Otter Valley, 5 (tie). Mill River, Bellows Falls.
Division III: 1. Williamstown, 2. Oxbow, 3. Hazen, 4. Thetford, 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. Proctor. 2, Poultney, 3. Danville, 4. West Rutland, 5. Sharon.
