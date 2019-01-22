Division IV boys basketball in Rutland County is starting to look like Division IV girls basketball in Rutland County.
In girls basketball, Mount St. Joseph, West Rutland and Proctor have been going at it for years for county supremacy and spots in the Final Four. Now, with West Rutland at 7-3 and a win at Proctor under its belt, we have a true boys triangular rivalry.
Last year, Poultney rose to prominence to challenge a Proctor boys team that had won three straight titles. And after a slow start this year (owing in part to the loss of Levi Allen and the graduation of Robbie Brill) the Blue Devils have won three straight to get to 5-4. Their latest win was by 10 points over Westside on Saturday. Proctor also appears to have found its groove with three straight wins.
Add Danville and Twinfield and we have what looks like a terrific D-IV state tournament in the makings.
D-IV teams can't dent the top 10 in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings but all three are in our D-IV top five, with Poultney supplanting Westside in the top spot. So this week we lead off with the D-IV top five.
Division IV: 1. Poultney 2. Proctor 3. Danville 4. Twinfield 5 (tie). Twin Valley, West Rutland.
This week's overall top 10:
1. Rice (previously 1st) 7-0. The Knights' game with McQuaid Jesuit, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.
2. Mt. Mansfield (2) 7-1. No one has given the Cougars a good test since mid-December.
3. Rutland (3) 8-3. The Raiders held off MSJ with Jamison Evans on the bench for 28 minutes last Friday.
4. CVU (4) 6-2. The Redhawks beat Burlington in Hinesburg last week.
5. St. Johnsbury (6) 5-3. The Hilltoppers ended Burr and Burton's five-game win streak with a 20-point decision in St. Johnsbury. Do they have their mojo back after losing two straight?
6. Burlington (5) 4-4. The Seahorses continue their hot-and-cold ways.
7. Brattleboro (7) 5-5. The Colonels reached .500 last week; they tried to keep it going Tuesday night at Burr and Burton.
8. Burr and Burton (8) 6-3. Tuesday's home game against Brattleboro could be telling.
9. Essex (out) 4-4. The Hornets have won three of four.
10. MSJ (10) 6-3. If the Mounties' press defense is as good all year as it was against Rutland, watch out.
On the bubble: U-32, Mill River, Fair Haven.
Division II: 1. MSJ 2. U-32 3. Fair Haven 4. Mill River 5. Lamoille.
Division III: 1 Hazen 2. Williamstown 3. Thetford 4. Windsor 5. Green Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.