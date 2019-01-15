The Division I basketball season is beginning to look a LOT like the Division I football season. It's so wrapped up in inconsistency that it's hard to pick a clear-cut favorite. Teams at or near the top of the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings have had nights where they look like world beaters and others where they look primed to get picked off, or have been.
Rice is 7-0 and has had some close calls. Mt. Mansfield is 6-0 since an opening-night loss at Rutland but has not seen the tougher part of the schedule. Rutland has been on-again, off-again, and St. Johnsbury has dropped its last two.
Go figure. Or just speculate.
This week's top 10.
(Note: These rankings do not include games played Tuesday night.)
1. Rice 7-0 (1st last week). The Green Knights in Division I and Hazen in D-III are the only unbeaten boys teams left.
2. Mt. Mansfield 6-1 (2). Six straight wins for the Cougars, who have been breezing through a soft stretch in the schedule.
3. Rutland 6-3 (3). The Raiders have played the toughest schedule of anyone in the state thus far, including Rice, St. Jay (twice), Mt. Mansfield and Burlington.
4. CVU (5-2). Can't fault the Redhawks for pounding on second-tier D-Is during a three-game win streak.
5. Burlington 4-3 (6). The Seahorses lost to Essex and then handed St. Johnsbury its second straight loss.
6. St. Johnsbury 4-3 (5). The Hilltoppers are 1-2 at home and 3-1 on the road.
7. Brattleboro 4-5 (9). Someone's going to pay for drawing the Colonels in the D-I tournament.
8. Burr and Burton 6-2 (10). The Bulldogs have won four in a row. They're at Mill River on Wednesday.
9. Fair Haven 6-1 (7). The Slaters were not themselves in a loss to Middlebury. Are they faced with a mid-season makeover?
10. MSJ 5-2 (unranked). The Mounties overpowered D-I Mount Anthony in the home opener. Are they finding their identity?
On the bubble: Essex, Mill River, U-32, Middlebury.
Division II: 1. Fair Haven 2. MSJ 3. U-32 4. Mill River. 5 Lake Region.
Division III: 1. Hazen 2. Thetford 3. Williamstown 4. Windsor 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 2. Poultney 3. Proctor 4. Danville 5. Twinfield.
