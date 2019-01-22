Sometimes we know exactly what a team's record means. We look at the CVU girls basketball team's unbeaten mark and we know it stands for excellence.
We know the team coached by former Ivy League basketball player Ute Otley has a high basketball IQ and boasts talent that can match up with any opponent.
Other times, we have no idea what a team's record means. Blue Mountain boasts the same perfect mark as CVU. It is a record without a quality win.
The Bucks must be pretty good. But are they THAT good? Love to see them against a West Rutland, Proctor or Mount St. Joseph Academy. My gut tells me any of those Rutland County teams would beat the Bucks.
But the Bucks, who lost to Mount St. Joseph in the 2018 Division IV state final, have none of the three teams on their regular season schedule.
The kids from Wells River might run the table and I'll still have no idea of how good they really are.
That's what the playoffs are for. The Bucks will get their chance.
But right now, the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus girls basketball power rankings say the Bucks are not among the big three in Division IV, and that CVU is the class of Division I.
Here we go with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 7-0 (1) The Redhawks don't lose and they always win handily. The closest call came by nine points on the road to St. Johnsbury.
2. St. Johnsbury 9-1 (2) Except for that loss, the Hilltoppers have won every game with ridiculous ease.
3. BFA-St. Albans 9-1 (3) The Comets' lone blemish is a loss to Rice. Other games have been a breeze.
4. Rice 6-3 (4) A team to watch out for in the playoffs. When the Green Knights put it together, they can play with anyone.
5. Rutland 7-4 (5) The Raiders might have turned the corner with the 46-33 conquest of Burlington.
6. Mount Abraham 7-2 (UR) The Eagles, the first non-Division I team in the rankings, are coming on. They have won six in a row and four of those victims were Division I opponents. Like always, Mount Abe gets toughened by its schedule.
7. Essex 7-4 (UR) The improving Hornets have won three of last four.
8. Springfield 7-3 (8) The Cosmos stumbled on the road against a Division IV MSJ team that is better than most think. They turned it around by beating a Green Mountain team that everyone knows is good.
9. Randolph 9-0 (UR) Who are those guys? Actually, we're becoming a little more sure of them.
10. Harwood 7-3 (UR) A win over Lake Region the last time out was an an attention-getter.
Our top fives:
Division II: 1. Mount Abraham 2. Springfield 3. Randolph 4. Harwood 5. (tie) Lamoille and Fair Haven
Division III: 1. Hazen 2. Windsor 3. Thetford 4. Green Mountain 5. Peoples
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 2. Proctor 3. MSJ 4. Blue Mountain 5. Mid-Vermont Christian
