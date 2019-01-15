Robert Louis Stevenson wrote the novella "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." The Rutland girls basketball team is living it.
During this Jekyll and Hyde season, the Raiders have played like Jekyll in beating a good Rice team in its own house and playing defending state champion St. Johnsbury tougher than anyone with the exception of CVU.
They have looked like the evil Mr. Hyde in getting burned badly in their own Keefe Gym by Rice and BFA-St. Albans.
They take another drop in this week's Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings, but they could turn into the good Raider team at any time. Coach Nate Bellomo has to hope it's at the right time.
Here we go with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 7-0 (1) The Redhawks beat the other giant in St. Johnsbury's own house by nine points, leaving no doubt about who is No. 1.
2. St. Johnsbury 8-1 (2) The defending state champion Hilltoppers are still the Redhawks' chief threat.
3. BFA-St. Albans 9-1 (4) Comets have the look of a Final Four team with a narrow loss at Rice the only blemish.
4. Rice 6-3 (3) The Green Knights lost by 17 to CVU, but they will be a tough out for anyone else.
5. Rutland 5-4 (4) Jekyll or Hyde? Raiders could be a Final Four team or cold be a team hitting the road for the first round of the playoffs. Stay tuned.
6. Lake Region 7-0 (6) The Rangers are the first Division II team in the rankings. Closest call was a nine-point win over D-I South Burlington.
7. Fair Haven 6-3 (7) The Slaters stumbled against D-I Brattleboro but also own some quality wins.
8. Springfield 5-2 (10) The Cosmos are good. So is that Green Mountain team just down the road. GM's trip to Springfield on Jan. 21 will be telling.
9. Green Mountain (7-1) (9) That short ride to Springfield will go a long ways in evaluating the Chieftains.
10. Bellows Falls 8-0 (8) The D-II Terriers are perfect. They are athletic. But they still haven't played a Division II or I team. The tests still await.
Our top fives:
Division II: 1. Lake Region 2. Fair Haven 3. Springfield 4. Bellows Falls 5. Randolph.
Division III: 1. Green Mountain 2. Windsor 3. Thetford 4. Hazen 5. Peoples.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 2. Blue Mountain 3. Proctor 4. Mount St. Joseph 5. Mid-Vermont Christian.
