BURLINGTON — What a way for Black River Presidents coach Jim O'Neil to go out.
Senior Zach Paul fired a two-hitter and the Presidents picked on Danville errors to ease to a 10-1 victory and their first Division IV baseball title since 2008 on Saturday night.
It might be the last baseball game the Ludlow school will play. Black River will close after the 2019-20 school year and with six seniors graduating, the school will have to scramble to be able to field a baseball team next year. The reality of the school closing and the possibility of no baseball was enough to prompt O'Neil to announce that this season, his 30th, would be his last.
But he leaves with his second title.
"It's a great way to finish," he said. "These seniors are part of my family and they always will be."
O'Neil was asked if there were feelings of melancholy as he coached his last game.
"I had tears in my eyes," he said.
But there was nothing to cry about once the Presidents gave Paul a 3-0 lead in the first.
"I figured if we gave Zach three runs we'd be alright. He hasn't given up three runs all year," said O'Neil of his senior righty, who finished the year at 11-1. He pitched every inning for Black River in the playoffs.
"I consider coach more my friend," said Paul. "He helps me with everything.
"We all knew how much this means to him."
Paul had a big breaking ball and fastball working for him from the outset and had a no-hitter for 5.1 innings. He pitched to three batters over the minimum through the first five frames.
The decision avenged a 17-0 loss to Danville in last year's semis and ended the No. 1 Presidents' season at 13-4. No. 2 Danville finished 8-6. Black River finished the season 10-0 against D-IV teams.
Paul and Jack Boyle each had two of Black River's 10 hits.
The Presidents bolted to a 3-0 lead in the first with a big helping hand from losing pitcher Tito Chamul and his defense.
Drew Kubisek walked to lead the inning and when Chamul threw wild on a pickoff at first, the ball rolled and rolled in the spacious foul ground of Centennial Field and Kubisek went all the way to third. He scored on a single up the middle by Ryan Boyle.
Boyle stole second, went to third on a balk and came across on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Jack Boyle singled and went all the way to third when center fielder Nicco Richardson cut off left fielder Dakota Johnson as he was lining up a fly ball by Josh Cohen, the ball popping out of Richardson's glove. Boyle then scored on Travis Blake's sacrifice fly.
A wild throw by shortstop Ryan Boyle in the third gave up two bases to Tim White but with two out and White at third, Paul induced a meek pop-up to end the threat.
Black River threatened in the third but Johnson charged Travis Blake's liner and gloved it at shin level with a runner at second and two out.
An infield error and Kubisek's single helped load the bases in the fourth when a wild pitch scored a run. Paul pushed in another with a two-out infield single for a 5-0 lead.
Paul nearly lost his no-hitter in the fifth when Jacob LeClair hit a grounder that Ryan Boyle gloved deep in the shortstop hole. LeClair appeared to have at least tied Boyle's throw to first but was called out, a decision that left Indians fans howling.
An inning later, Tim White singled up the middle off the glove of Boyle to break up the no-hitter and a string of eight consecutive batters retired.
Blake's clean single in the fifth chased Cohen, who had reached on an error, to second, and chased Chamul from the game. His successor, Cole Beliveau, was greeted by Ryan Sheehan's single. The Presidents nearly ran into an out when Blake, believing Cohen would be waved in, was briefly caught in a rundown. But then Cohen broke for home and beat the throw for the sixth run. A two-base error then brought in two more runs to make it 8-0 and Kubisek's groundout plated one more.
The Indians made White's single count in the sixth as he scored on Chamul's two-out single up the middle.
Black River got the run right back in the home half on Paul's double and Jack Boyle's run-scoring single.
Now O'Neil, who coached the now-defunct Ludlow Legion for two years, is a coach without a team. That won't stop him from playing the game in his mind while watching the game.
"I'm always coaching," he said. "I coach when I'm watching the Red Sox."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.