Last year’s Division II lacrosse championships were an all-Central Vermont affair with Harwood, U-32 and GMVS.
The 2019 landscape is strikingly similar, and once again the road to the title could run through Washington Country.
Reigning champ U-32 and defending runner-up GMVS are back near the top of the girls pecking order, but they’re not the favorites. Undefeated Vergennes came out of nowhere to grab the top spot, forcing the Raiders and Gumbies to meet in a potential semifinal. All three teams earned first-round byes, while the Spaulding and Harwood boys will also automatically advance to the quarterfinals. The U-32 and Montpelier boys are embracing the role of dark horse, while the Spaulding girls are gunning for their first playoff victory in a dozen years.
Here is a look at the area’s first-round games Tuesday and Wednesday:
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
No. 13 Lamoille (0-13) at No. 4 Stowe (9-4)
Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Hans Huber and Jace Boerger are top attackers who helped Stowe coast to a 13-5 victory over the Lancers three weeks ago. A would-be quarterfinal against Otter Valley or U-32 is not that daunting for a Raiders team filled with experienced athletes. And Spaulding would not be an unbeatable semifinal opponent after the Tide held off Stowe, 8-7 and 8-5, in the regular season. Stowe struggled early in the spring during a 17-7 loss against Burlington and an 11-5 defeat versus Harwood. But during the remainder of the season goalie Nate Rice and the Raiders defense limited opponents to an average of five goals per game.
No. 12 U-32 (1-9) at No. 5 Otter Valley (7-5)
Tuesday, 4 p.m.
If common opponents are any indication, this should be a competitive clash between teams that never met in the regular season. The Raiders took their lumps during a rebuilding year after making a run to the title game last spring as the No. 7 seed. First-year coach A.J. Waskow has relied on standout goalie Max Kissner and other veterans like Josh Ehret and Blessed Byerly. The Raiders have been hot and cold, building a 6-4 halftime lead against Milton before stumbling to a 12-7 loss. But Waskow’s team is soaring after Saturday’s 16-4 victory over Lamoille. Otter Valley defeated the Lancers by a similar margin, prevailing 11-3. The Otters swept Mount Abraham in a close home-and-away series, prevailing 5-4 and 8-6. U-32 suffered a 5-3 loss against the Eagles.
No. 10 Montpelier (3-7) at No. 7 Stratton (3-7)
Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Montpelier has a quality opportunity to snag its first playoff victory since 2013. Quinn Mills and Josh Lajeunesse are proved scorers for the Solons and Winslow Monde is improving rapidly as a goalie.
The Solons posted a 12-8 victory over Lamoille and a 9-3 victory over Killington before reaching another pinnacle with a 9-8 win at Milton. Stratton faced four opponents that do not compete in the Vermont post-season in addition to playing Otter Valley, Burr & Burton, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro. Both MHS and Stratton suffered close losses against Otter Valley. Last year Stratton eliminated Spaulding in the quarterfinals to earn its first D-II semifinal berth. Second-seeded Hartford (11-4) will host either Stratton or MHS at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
No. 9 Woodstock (2-13) at No. 8 Spaulding (3-10)
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Ending the regular season with Saturday’s 11-8 victory over U-32 gave the Crimson Tide their first home playoff game in six years. Now coach Kacey Abbriano and her crew have their sights set on ending a 12-year winless streak in the postseason. Lia Rubel, Hailey Lafaille, Madison Henderson and Morgan Mast lead an attack that is averaging nine goals per game in the last four outings. Natalie Mattson and Zoe Tewksbury add offensive depth and teammate Analie Choquette has been hot in front of the cage. The Tide beat Colchester twice and fell just short against St. Johnsbury and Lamoille. The Wasps have suffered 11 straight losses, but 10 of their games were against D-I opponents. The winner will earn a quarterfinal date with undefeated Vergennes at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 10 Harwood (2-10) at No. 7 Stowe (6-7)
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
These teams met 10 days ago, with the Raiders securing an 11-6 victory behind Leo Clark’s hat trick. Stowe kept the momentum going the following day by edging Woodstock, but Saturday’s 19-2 loss at U-32 was a deflating way to close out the regular season. Erica Dow, Charlotte Cook, Anna Kudriavetz, Kelly Tynan, Aliza Jernigan, Johanna Jarecki and Anne Fennelly lead the HU attack. If Dow, Cook and Tynan are successful on draw controls, they could make life a lot easier for goalie Kaylee Cameron. The winner will travel to play No. 2 U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.