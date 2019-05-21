PROCTOR — The good news is that it didn’t rain; raindrops, that is. But in Leland & Gray’s softball game against Proctor, it rained runs.
The Phantoms parlayed 11 hits, 13 bases on balls, four physical errors, several mental errors and what seemed to be countless wild pitches into 23 runs, and endured a Rebels comeback for a 23-12 victory in a Marble Valley League softball game that became a scorekeeper’s nightmare Tuesday.
“Well, it’s a win,” Proctor coach Abby Bennett said. And that was the bottom line for the 11-2 Phantoms, who move on to play at West Rutland on Thursday. “We didn’t play good defense but we hit well and ran the bases well … but it’s a good win for us. We had to have a game like this so we can learn from our mistakes.”
Proctor never trailed.
The Phantoms broke from the gate with four runs in the first, tacked on two in the third and blew the thing wide open with 10 in the fourth. Proctor foiled a modest Rebel comeback by adding two in the fifth and five in the sixth, which capped the scoring.
Proctor cleanup hitter Allie Almond was the star at the plate, rapping out four hits, including a monster two-run homer and a double. Almond drove in four runs and scored five.
Lyndsey Elms added three hits, drove in two and scored two, while Maggie McKearin banged out two hits and scored two runs. Lori French added three runs scored.
Elms, who throws her pitches slow, went the distance to record the win, striking out four with three walks.
Elms’ soft serves had the Rebels baffled for a while as they swung way ahead of the pitch and way too hard. But the Rebels eventually timed it up and ended up outhitting the Phantoms 13-11.
Leland & Gray’s big problem was that coach Tammy Claussen couldn’t find a pitcher who could consistently get the ball over the plate or keep from serving up wild pitches.
“We knew what we needed to prepare for in terms of their pitching; I knew it was going to be slow,” Claussen said. “We finally got it and we had some really nice hits but defensively we are struggling to throw strikes this season and that’s killing us … that’s kind of been the story of our season.”
Elms retired the Rebels in order on five pitches in the first inning. But gradually, Leland & Gray honed in on the soft serves of Elms. The Rebels got a run back in the second, added two more in the third, two in the fifth and with Proctor two runs away from a mercy-rule victory in the sixth, the Rebels stormed back with six runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
“I guess what I’m really proud of them for is not giving up; the last two innings we really put the pressure on them,” Claussen said of her 8-7 Rebels.
Abby Lowe led the Rebel attack with three hits, two runs scored and a trio of RBIs, while Izzy Ameden had a hit and scored three times.
The pitching was another story.
Starter Sarah Andersen didn’t last through the fourth inning, yielding only four hits, but she issued seven bases on balls and wild pitched five runs home. Alison Stockwell had no better luck and lasted just an inning, while Abby Lowe finished up.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Rebels, who host a hot Otter Valley team Thursday.
Meanwhile, Bennett hopes the Phantoms got this kind of a game out of their systems and plans an intense practice to prepare for the Phantoms’ arch rival Golden Horde on Thursday.
chuckstarman
@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.