WEST RUTLAND — The Proctor girls basketball team’s 48-35 victory over West Rutland was big for several reasons.
First, it was a pivotal game in the Division IV state standings as the teams jockey for playoff seeding.
Second, it came against an outstanding team.
“I still think West Rutland is the best team in Division IV,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said after the game.
Third, it came in the rival’s own house.
And fourth, it was an important win for the psyche after a 42-26 loss at Mount St. Joseph on Monday night. This was a win that erased any lingering mental effects.
“We had a long team meeting (after Monday’s loss) and talked about playing as a team,” Proctor guard Lyndsey Elms said. “Then we had the best practice we have had all year.”
It did not take long for all of that to manifest itself. The Phantoms got out to an 11-0 lead that they never relinquished.
Elms rang up a layup that showcased some pretty amazing body control and pushed the lead to 21-8. It was clear at that time that there was something different about this team than the one Phantom fans watched on Monday night.
West Rutland’s 6-foot-1 Elizabeth Bailey had 13 points but the defense did a nice job of neutralizing the Golden Horde’s height, which also includes 6-foot Cass Lanfear.
That was by design.
“That’s all we talked about,” Elms said.
A key stretch came at the end of the first half. The Horde was playing well and got the lead down to 24-17 on a baseline hoop by Deanna Kenyon.
But the Phantoms put an exclamation point on the end of the half with a 3-point field goal by Allie Almond and a fast break layup from Maddie Flanders to go into the locker room leading 29-17.
It never really got that close again.
Flanders led the Phantoms with 15 points and Almond followed with 12. Maggie McKearin added 10 and Elms eight before leaving with an injury with 6:18 to go in the game. It is not believed to be serious.
It was a team effort, particularly on defense where McKearin, Elms and Almond were disruptive with their quickness. Rachel Stuhlmueller was tough defensively in the interior and also rebounded well.
Everything the Phantoms did so poorly at MSJ, they executed impressively against the Horde.
“We moved the ball, we played good team defense and ran the floor well,” Hughes said.
They also shot free throws far better, canning 23 of their 30 attempts.
The Horde struggled at the line, going 4 of 14.
Bailey led Westside with her 13 points and Kiana Grabowski and Kasey Serrani followed with seven and five, respectively.
“This was a good wake-up call. Our players thought we had the game won before the game,” West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said. “There is no excuse for not playing hard in this gym.
”We’ll play hard the rest of the year.”
Rivendell will bear the brunt of the Horde’s resolve. West Rutland travels to Orford, New Hampshire on Saturday to play the Raptors. The Horde takes an 8-4 record to the Granite State.
The 8-3 Phantoms host Leland & Gray on Friday.
NOTES: West Rutland’s Eric Maxham will be honored at the home basketball game against Arlington on Feb. 8 for becoming the all-time leading scorer in Vermont in boys soccer this fall. ... Maxham will be playing soccer at Castleton University. “It’s not official but I will be playing at Castleton,” he said. ... The all-time leading scorer for both genders of soccer, Proctor graduate Abby McKearin, was in the stands to watch her sister Maggie play.
