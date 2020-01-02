PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team has a chemistry that is sparkling. When they play together, share the ball and put it all on the line defensively the Phantoms generate energy that allows them to overcome their shortcomings and win basketball games.
The Phantoms faced a much taller and very athletic Poultney team that boasted a bevvy of players from a state championship football team. But the Phantoms never backed down, generated turnovers that fed an up-tempo offense and rolled to a 66-45 Southern Vermont League victory in a packed Almo Buggiani Gym Thursday.
“What we’ve been stressing is playing together, all as one, playing a little faster and getting more possessions,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. “We’re still trying to find our identity but we have strength in numbers. We got contributions from a lot of kids tonight. I like how we played, we had more energy and passion and we had more fun.
“We always say that the ball has energy and the more touches the more energy we create. When we made our runs that was what happened.”
The Phantoms never trailed from Solomon Parker’s inside hoop that triggered the big night to Jed Nop’s driving layup that capped it, the Phantoms were in command.
After a slow start, where each team had issues getting into game flow, the Phantoms seized control by running the last nine points of the opening period to claim an 18-7 advantage after one.
Brennon Crossmon tripped the run with an old fashioned three-point play, Conner McKearin added a baseline drive and Parker topped it with a layup off a Joe Valerio steal.
The racecar Phantom offense was fueled by turnovers; Poultney committed 10 turnovers in the first period, 25 in the game and the Phantoms offense feasted.
Proctor opened with a tight sliding zone that caused fits for the Devils. Just when Poultney adapted to the one, Eaton called for a pressure man to man, then switched to a press that trapped Poultney players forced the turnovers that fed the high-flying Phantom offense.
“I like to play fast,” said McKearin, who led all scorers with 25 points, while adding seven steals and seven assists. “This was our first night with the press and I love that and think it really boosted our energy.”
Poultney tried to counter with 6-foot-6 pivot Heith Mason (17 points, 10 rebounds) and lead guard Levi Allen (18 points) but the turnovers were killing the Devils.
“Turnovers have been our killer all year,” Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said. “And then our big guy didn’t finish. Last year, we had another big guy and they played well together. I think he’s trying to figure out how to play by himself.”
Coloutti kept encouraging his players to go to the rim and Poultney’s offense perked up somewhat in the second period because Devil players began feeding Mason inside.
But just when Mason was finding the hoop, Logan Starling buried a pair of long range jumpers from the corner, McKearin drove to the hole like a whirling dervish and Crossmon sunk a dipsey doodle of a shot to power Proctor to a 32-19 lead at intermission.
Poultney opened the third with new resolve and reeled off a 6-0 run and managed to cut the lead to seven (32-25). But Starling answered with another 3 and McKearin finished off a three-point play furnishing the Phantoms with the energy they needed to withstand the Poultney comeback and took a 48-38 lead after three periods.
Proctor put the game away by embarking on a 10-2 run at the top of the fourth period. Coloutti countered by making wholesale substitutions with 3:05 to go in effect running up the white flag of surrender.
“This win was big for us,” Eaton said. “We got swept by Poultney last year and we wanted this one.”
The victory pushes the Phantoms to 3-1 and into a showdown game with White River Valley here Saturday, while Poultney dropped to 4-4 and must travel to Leland & Gray Saturday.
