Connor Hoagland’s officiating career got off to a rip roaring beginning.
“He was working his first game with me and he threw the coach out. I like to tell that story,” his father John Hoagland said.
That was a junior high basketball game and Connor said the coach just went ballistic.
He likes the next part of the story best.
“I haven’t had an ejection since,” the younger Hoagland said.
That makes for a pretty good officials’ line for 2018: The guy who umpires baseball from high school through the Division I college level as well as high school and college basketball. It’s 256 dates, 40,247 miles and zero ejections for the year.
Hoagland began traveling to games with his father in the early 2000s. He figures he was about 5 years old when he started watching his father officiate.
Those were some exciting games. He saw his father officiate Glens Falls High basketball games when Jimmer Fredette, the future Brigham Young University star and NBA player, was doing his thing.
“There would be 1,500 to 2,000 fans at his games,” Hoagland said.
He began preparing for his own career while still at Granville High School by officiating “Little league, junior high and rec league stuff.”
He played baseball for two years at Central Connecticut and transferred, playing one year at Castleton, where he earned All-North Atlantic Conference first team honors.
He graduated from Castleton in 2015 with a degree in physical education and later obtained a Masters in Athletic Leadership.
He gravitated toward officiating and now umpires in several NCAA Division I conferences — The Atlantic 10, Patriot League, Ivy League, MAAC, America East and NEC.
That has him covering plenty of miles. One weekend this spring, he made the six-plus-hour trip to St. Bonaventure to umpire a three-game series.
A trip to a place like St. Bonaventure in Olean, New York, makes for a lot of time in the car.
“It’s long. I’ll listen to sports talk radio, then a podcast and any sort of music,” he said.
Yet, he still finds time to fit in high school games. A week ago, he umpired a game in Poultney between two of the state’s smallest schools, Poultney and Mount St. Joseph. The next day he was in Albany, New York, working the America East game between University of Maryland-Baltimore County and the University of Albany.
He views the MSJ-Poultney game as being equally important.
“My philosophy is that I am not too big for any game. Their (the high school players) game is just as important to them,” Hoagland said.
He has reached college baseball’s top level, but with college basketball he is working NCAA Division III and junior college contests.
He hopes to ascend to working Division I basketball games just as Brattleboro’s Al Libardoni does. Libardoni also umpires baseball at the Division I college level.
He looks to Libardoni for advice and as a model.
“He has done all that I aspire to do,” Hoagland said. “He has got a lot on insight. He was very honest and very critical. There was no sugar coating and I was like a sponge around him.”
When Libardoni speaks, Hoagland listens.
“I like to say, and Al has said this, that you have two eyes, two ears and one mouth. Use them proportionately,” Hoagland said. “Too many use them in the inverse order. It’s easier to just walk away.”
Hoagland said there are similarities and differences in working baseball and basketball.
“They are more alike than you might think,” he said. “But basketball coaches are emotional and fiery. Basketball is a coaches game.
“I find it much easier to defuse a situation in baseball.”
Basketball can present some challenges on the roads in this part of the country.
Hoagland was working a game at Paul Smith’s College at noon on a weekend. A fierce snowstorm hit and the only reason the game was not postponed is that Paul Smith’s opponent was already there in a motel, having played Vermont Tech on the trip.
Hoagland left his home in Whitehall, New York, at 6 a.m. for what is normally a 2 1/2-hour trip. It took five hours that day.
“It probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do but I am adamant about honoring the assignment,” Hoagland said.
His favorite venue for umpiring college baseball? West Point.
“It’s just a remarkable place,” he said.
It’s the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym for high school basketball. He officiated the Division I semifinal game there this year between Mount Mansfield and Rutland.
“I like The Aud (Barre Auditorium) and its mystique but working at Patrick when it is a sellout is special. It is a different type of loud,” Hoagland said.
“I also like Otter Valley. It’s loud and it is usually a great game there. Mount Anthony was also good a few years back.”
He is willing to do what it takes to get onto the D-I stage in college basketball just as he has done in baseball.
“Basketball is a much slower process,” Hoagland said.
He has attended eight to 10 basketball officiating camps a summer, and worked a couple of Division I college basketball scrimmages.
The summer also includes umpiring plenty of American Legion baseball as well as games in the New England Collegiate Baseball League of which there are two Vermont teams — the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier and the Upper Valley Nighthawks in White River Junction.
The NECBL circuit has taken Hoagland from Sanford, Maine, to Holyoke, Massachusetts, but the bulk of his games are at the two Vermont venues.
He harbors a great deal of respect for the league whose teams are stocked with plenty of NCAA Division I talent from throughout the land.
“Outside of the Cape Cod League, many think it is the best summer college baseball league in the country. I would echo that,” Hoagland said.
He was awarded the NECBL Championship Series in 2018.
His foray into professional baseball was umpiring an exhibition game in the Class A New York-Penn League at the home of the Tri-City Valley Cats, a Houston Astros affiliate in Troy, New York.
“That was pretty cool,” Hoagland said.
He is still working games with his father, the man he works alongside each day at the Skene Valley Agency, their insurance firm in Whitehall.
He treasures those games.
Soon, he will have a new family. He is getting married in October 2020 to Nicole Hunt, a nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
He does not envision curtailing any of his officiating once he ties the knot.
“She is my biggest supporter,” he said.
The key to a successful officiating career, Hoagland said, is being confident.
“First and foremost, it’s confidence and presence. I am extremely confident. You have to be,” Hoagland said.
The way you relate to players and coaches is also an important piece of the job.
“I pride myself on being a communicator,” Hoagland said.
Thousands of miles and hundreds of games without an ejection since that baptism in the ranks so long ago seems to indicate as much.
