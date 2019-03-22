CASTLETON — There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t have at least one regret. Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey’s one misgiving is that he didn’t finish his college baseball career.
Following graduation from Fair Haven Union High School in 1987, Ramey went to Maine to play baseball at St. Joseph College for coach Jim Graffam, who would resurrect the baseball program at College of St. Joseph in Rutland years later.
“The school wasn’t for me,” Ramey said. “The baseball part was good, but it was just everything else.”
He came to Castleton for a semester and then transferred to Plattsburgh State, where he graduated with a degree in mass media broadcasting.
Plattsburgh did not have a college baseball program at the time.
“That is the only regret I have, that I didn’t finish with college baseball,” Ramey said.
But diamonds are forever, right? They are in Ramey’s case. He coached softball at Fair Haven, where he was also the athletic director for eight years. He had an earlier stint of coaching softball at Castleton and is now in his eighth year overall.
It wasn’t a straight path to his full-time job at CU as softball coach and an athletic administrator. He came back home after turning his tassel at Plattsburgh and hooked on as a paraprofessional at the high school and, not surprisingly, gravitated to the diamond.
The baseball position at Fair Haven opened up but Tim Barrett, now Castleton’s women’s basketball coach, was hired for the job.
Ramey began coaching JV softball.
“That’s how it all started, coaching JV softball at Fair Haven at the age of 23,” Ramey said.
He coached girls basketball and softball at Fair Haven and had a stint as the Castleton softball coach.
He began working at Keith’s II, a sporting goods firm in Pittsford.
He was putting in 45-50 hours a week at Keith’s II while coaching softball at Castleton and girls basketball at Fair Haven. He and his wife Kristen also had two young boys, Aubrey and Sawyer.
He said that Dan Keith, his boss at Keith’s II, was great to work for and made the juggling act possible, but with softball and girls basketball overlapping and two boys at home, it was a strain.
“Something had to give,” Ramey said.
It was that first stint as Castleton softball coach that ran from 2003 to 2005.
He left Keith’s II for the full-time position as the Fair Haven athletic director in 2006.
Then a full-time spot opened at Castleton beginning with the 2015 softball season that combined the coaching with some administrative work in athletics.
“It was a little bit more more family friendly. This job has been great,” Ramey said.
There is still time away from the family, including the southern trip. This year’s was to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Ramey said it was an unequivocal success, elevating the Spartans’ game after not being able to be outside on a diamond before leaving.
“It was a great experience. Our pitchers hadn’t faced live hitting and our hitters had not faced live pitching. But our pitchers pitched very well and our hitters hit very well,” said Ramey of the trip that produced a 5-4 record. “I was very happy with what we were able to do the entire trip.”
Newcomer and North Country Union High graduate Kylie Wright established herself as the No. 1 pitcher, fashioning a 3-1 record with a 3.35 earned run average.
“She earned the right to be our No. 1 but we got good innings out of all of our pitchers,” Ramey said.
The highlight of Ramey’s tenure came in 2016 when the Spartans not only won the North Atlantic Conference Tournament, but also prevailed in an NCAA tournament game, 9-1 over Keuka.
Graffam is not surprised that Ramey has done this well in coaching.
“The thing I remember is that he was a very analytical player,” Graffam said. “He was thinking baseball all the time.
“And if he had stayed he would have played for us. He came in at a time where I had a lot of outfielders.”
Now comes a brave new world. The Spartans delve into the Little East Conference competition for the first time.
“The Little East is very competitive. Every team has at least one very good pitcher,” Ramey said.
The Spartans get their first taste of Little East competition Sunday with a doubleheader at UMass-Dartmouth.
Ramey is putting together his program with a blend of Vermont and out-of-state players.
“We usually have about half of our players from Vermont,” he said.
“There are some very good softball players in Vermont, but a lot of the Vermont players don’t have the same opportunity to play travel ball as the players in Section II of New York. They do not get to play those 40 to 45 extra games in the summer.”
Recently, Ramey and his family moved back to Vermont from just over the state line in Hampton, New York. They had a house built in Fair Haven and Aubrey played for Kristen’s father Bob Prenevost on a Fair Haven basketball team that came within a 3-point heave by Mount St. Joseph of making it to the Division II Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
Eric Ramey could not be happier, making his living on a diamond and being close to a game he loves. He doesn’t know what else he would do.
“I can’t build anything and I can’t fix anything, but I am pretty good at hitting fly balls to the outfield,” Ramey said.
Well, maybe he can build something after all — something like a softball team made for the rigors of the Little East.
