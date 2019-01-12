There are few things that get Jenny Everett’s attention like the number 802. She still has fond memories of her days in Vermont, wearing Rutland High’s Raider red on the field hockey field, the ice or on the track.
When the Vermont area code popped up recently while she was driving home in Fairfax, Virginia, she answered it immediately. Nothing like information from back home.
The news on the other end was special: She had been voted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was thrilled. It was such a surprise,” she said. ”I said, ‘That was the best news I’ve had in a long time.’”
The accomplishments that landed her the honor are impressive. The high school three-sport standout helped lead the Raiders to three state field hockey titles, she won the outdoor state title in the 1500-meter run and the 3000-meters three times (1994-96) and played on the Raiders boys varsity state championship ice hockey team in 1996.
She was named to the U.S. national under-18 team in 1996 and the under-18 and under-19 teams while attending Wake Forest University.
Playing at Wake Forest, she broke six field hockey scoring records, earned All-America status in 1999 and 2000, and helped the Demon Deacons to the NCAA Final Four in 2000. She also received the Marge Crisp Award as Wake’s top female athlete in 2001.
Another special honor came along in 2002 when she was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 50th Anniversary field hockey team and then in 2014 when she became the first Wake Forest field hockey player inducted into the Wake Forest University Athletic Hall of Fame.
After Wake Forest, she played in the Four Nations Tournament in Japan in 2002 and was a World Cup competitor.
The drive that enabled her to become a lavishly decorated athlete has served her well away from the field.
She was the president and CEO of a manufacturing company and when it was sold in 2015, Everett decided to fulfill a dream.
”When the company was sold, I just said, ‘Now, I have the opportunity to do something I always wanted to do.’”
She founded a company called HUSEL, along with two other former Wake Forest athletes.
The goal of HUSEL is to help the next generation of athletes by connecting them to coaches or former athletes either in a one-on-one situation or in a small group setting.
HUSEL is now in 180 locations.
“The next step is to get into Vermont,” Everett said.
The closest HUSEL location to Vermont is in Massachusetts, where swimmers from Tufts University have taken advantage of the program.
Everett did some research and found that 56 percent of field hockey coaches had never played the game.
“I said, ‘What can I do to fix the problem?’” Everett said.
HUSEL is a piece of the solution. She said there are coaches practically in people’s backyards that they don’t even know about — people who can be a valuable resource.
Everett’s field hockey experience with the Raiders was a rewarding one. Those teams coached by Lynne Sanders had a rare chemistry, Everett said.
Players like Everett, Megan Rupe, Lindsey Wormwood, Leah Barth, Mackenzie Grant, Cindy McFarren and Sarah Mumford loved the game and one another.
”We would call each other up and just go out and play pick-up field hockey. That’s not done much anymore. I wish it was,” Everett said. “I couldn’t wait for preseason.”
Mumford, who went on to play Division I field hockey at Radford University in Virginia, was a senior when Everett was a freshman.
”She was my first role model. I wanted to be like Sarah Mumford,” Everett said.
It is one of those small-world scenarios that has Everett and Mumford both living in Fairfax, Virginia.
She is also grateful for the coaching and guidance she received in Vermont.
Mike Norman, still the Rutland High athletic director and football coach, was her track and field coach along with Mark Sinclair.
Everett said Sinclair was ahead of his time with his high intensity workouts.
When it came to the college selection process, she was considering the likes of Northwestern, Dartmouth, Princeton and James Madison.
“Nobody in my family had ever been through the process,” Everett said.
It was Norman who offered suggestions and helped her navigate the journey.
”He was an amazing resource through the recruiting process,” Everett said.
“She was the toughest, hardest working athlete I have ever coached. Period,” Norman said. ”We have had some good ones here, but she was the hardest working, almost to a fault. Sometimes you had to pull her back.”
Norman recalls Everett’s senior year when she was already committed to Wake Forest and transitioning to be a Division I college field hockey player and encountered a hamstring or quad injury.
“She still competed in the track and field state championship. Most kids never would have competed. They would have just shut it down,” Norman said.
Wake Forest field hockey coach Jen Averill said an unwavering commitment ran through every facet of Everett’s life.
“It’s such an overused phrase but she was committed to her athletics, her studies and to everyone around her,” Averill said.
”If someone called her up from halfway around the world, she would be on a plane and be there for them the next day for them.
“When any of our field hockey players go into the Hall of Fame, they all say, thank goodness Everett was first. They wouldn’t have felt right going in before her.
“She was definitely a program changer for us.”
Averill said that Everett has stayed connected to Wake all these years.
“When she feels something isn’t right here, she’s not afraid to call us out,” Averill said.
Another coach Everett benefited from was the legendary Middlebury College men’s ice hockey coach Bill Beaney. She said he was able to teach college concepts to high school athletes.
Now, Everett and Beaney are part of the same Vermont Hall of Fame class that will be honored on April 13 at Trader Duke’s Hotel in South Burlington.
Everett has an ACC marriage. Her husband, Amyn, is a graduate of the University of North Carolina. He is from Bangladesh and the first time he was in this country was when when he came to the Chapel Hill campus.
Everett is appreciative of her Rutland experience that provided the foundation for her success in the athletic arena and in business.
Now, the business component is related to the athletic part of her life. It is rewarding that the business is about enhancing athletes’ opportunities and giving them that same foundation she received and still cherishes back in Rutland.
