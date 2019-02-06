Ted Shipley was playing for the Hanover Tigers of the Northern League, a summer league comprised mainly of college baseball players. He was facing a talented left-handed pitcher who had led Georgia Tech in strikeouts (11.57 per nine innings in 1985) and struck out Shipley on a slider the first time up.
This time, Shipley hit a screaming line drive right back where it came from. It hit John Stewart right in the heart.
“I thought I had killed him. He came out of the game,” Shipley said.
Shipley figures that happened either in 1989 or 1990.
Today, Stewart is very much alive. He, in fact, became Shipley’s pitching coach at Castleton University just over a week ago.
Stewart spent 30 years as a major league scout for the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.
Stewart said they cap your pension after 30 years so it made sense to retire.
Being able to stay in the game as the Spartans’ pitching coach is a bonus.
“I enjoy it. I enjoy being around the players and seeing their progress,” Stewart said.
Shipley, CU’s men’s baseball head coach, thought that Matt Ravey was going to return as pitching coach this season. But after one practice during fall ball, Ravey told Shipley that he simply had too many other things going on to stay with the job.
Stewart, who lives in nearby Granville, New York, helped out during fall ball and when it was over, Shipley asked him if he would have interest in being the full-time pitching coach. The timing was perfect.
“We had talked about it before, but he always felt he couldn’t do it justice with the scouting,” Shipley said.
Stewart brings a resume that has to have those connected with the Spartan program excited. He pitched the Granville High Golden Horde to four Sectional championships before heading to Georgia Tech. There, he was a member of back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference championships. He was drafted by the Braves and played seven seasons in the Atlanta organization.
He also had an outstanding career as a scout, signing big-name players like Andruw Jones and Kevin Millwood.
The ones he got the most satisfaction following, though, were the ones he signed low and made it, defying the odds.
That is why he is excited about molding CU players, some raw even for the Division III level, but who have a chance.
“Some guys here just need an opportunity,” Stewart said.
The team only began practicing about a week ago and the preparation window is small. The Spartans will play their first game on Feb. 22 in California.
But even the six-game California trip and the games after that are about getting ready for the Little East Conference schedule. The Spartans are embarking on their first year in the LEC, a league with an outstanding reputation as a baseball conference.
“It’s not what we do now, it’s what we do in late April and early May,” Stewart said.
Every pitcher has a different makeup and skill set, but Stewart has a general approach he will use with all of them.
Repetition, he said, is the cornerstone to improvement.
“We want to throw strikes, be aggressive and have them repeat what they are doing,” he said.
“We share a similar philosophy in trying to make everyone better,” Shipley said.
There is another special reward that comes with the job for Stewart: Getting to see his some John Stewart III play.
The younger Stewart is a first-year catcher for the Spartans.
Young John started his college career at Division I Marshall University. Now, he is a junior, eligibility-wise, with Castleton.
It is a chance for coach Stewart to recapture what he missed.
“I hardly got to see him play during his career,” the father said.
The Spartans have a pitching staff with potential, Shipley said.
“We’ve got numbers,” the veteran Castleton coach said.
Now, he has just the man to mold them into something special as they tackle the rigors of the Little East.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.