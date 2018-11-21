Jordan Del Bianco was sitting in her Anatomy and Physiology class at the University of Delaware recently when her phone showed a call from New Jersey.
New Jersey? Hmmm. After class, she called the number back and it turned out to be from the New York Jets. They were one of 32 NFL teams she had sent a cover letter and resume to and the first one to respond.
Later, they told her in a phone interview that they were excited to have her at preseason camp for a paid internship in athletic training.
The former Rutland High School three-sport athlete will be one of eight student interns working with the Jets beginning July 18 through the end of the 2019 preseason at the camp in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The seed was planted at Rutland High for pursuing a career in some area of sports medicine.
“Being a high school athlete, I was in and out of the training room with minor injuries. I already knew I wanted to go into the medical profession and do something to help people,” Del Bianco said.
She also had mentors back in her hometown. Tyler White was her athletic trainer in high school and she also shadowed Kate Mosher, one of the proprietors of Back on Track Physical Therapy in Rutland.
“Tyler had a great personality. We had a great friendship,” Del Bianco said. “I shadowed Kate Mosher a couple of summers. She was a great mentor.”
Del Bianco was faced with the difficult decisions every high school senior wrestles with: Where to go to school? Play intercollegiate athletics or immerse yourself fully into academics?
One answer crystallized upon her visit to the Newark, Delaware campus.
“I wanted physical therapy and the No. 1 PT school is Delaware. I loved the campus, the location and all the programs,” she said.
She certainly was a good enough athlete to play college sports at the NCAA Division III level, if not higher. She was MVP of the Rutland High soccer team and made the Vermont team that played against New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
But Delaware is a Division I school and the athletic training curriculum is grueling.
“It was not an easy decision (to give up playing sports) but my major focus was looking for the best educational opportunities,” Del Bianco said.
She also gravitated toward one of the most testing pieces of the athletic training program: being one of the student trainers for the Delaware University football team.
“It is very demanding, especially in-season,” Del Bianco said of a regimen that finds her in class each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then in the football training room from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.
She also traveled with the Blue Hens to games at the University of New Hampshire and the University of Albany.
Members of her family were able to make it to both of those games.
Sunday was a great day in the Del Bianco household. The Football Championship Series selection show was on at 12:30 p.m. The Blue Hens lost their final regular season game to Villanova and their 7-4 record made getting into the FCS playoffs far from a sure thing.
The Blue Hens got in and will play in the first round at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at 3 p.m.
A half-hour later, the New York Giants kicked off at home against Tampa Bay and the Giants won.
Jordan’s father Rick Del Bianco is a zealous Giants fan and his optometry office in Rutland leaves no doubt to that allegiance.
“My dad is a huge Giants fan and watching the game on Sunday was a family tradition,” Del Bianco said.
The Jets internship is just another chapter in a football life.
“I loved watching football. I wish I could have played,” Del Bianco said. “When we had the Powder Puff Game (at Rutland High) that was my time to shine.”
She also received a scholarship named for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and met him at a reception in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in September 2016.
Now, getting to work with the Delaware and Jets football teams has her in an area of athletics she loves.
“They really encourage us at Delaware to apply to the NFL and to all the the major league teams,” Del Bianco said. “I have always believed in stepping out of your comfort zone. I had to step out of my comfort zone to apply to every NFL team.
“I am glad I did it. I will be working with some of the best athletic trainers in the country.”
Being with an NFL team in the Northeast is a bonus.
“Staying in the northern area is definitely special. I have very strong roots with my family,” Del Bianco said.
She places a high value not only on her family but the extended family of Rutland High and the Rutland community.
“I am very grateful that I grew up in a small community like Rutland where there was so much support,” she said. “And that I grew up in a family with great values.”
After her undergraduate work in athletic training, she is still considering pursuing a career in physical therapy.
“I haven’t made that decision yet, but I know that I am on the track to get there,” Del Bianco said.
Delaware will be one of 24 teams with dreams of reaching the national championship game in Frisco, Texas, when it takes the field Saturday.
The New York Jets will have dreams of a Super Bowl when they report to camp in July.
Jordan Del Bianco has her own dreams and she pursues them every day.
