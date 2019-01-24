POULTNEY — The history of Green Mountain College athletics is filled with rich recruiting stories. Many of them are from the era when coach Chris Gilmore built a regional powerhouse in men’s soccer by recruiting international players.
They will be recounted along with so many other memories in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement that Green Mountain College will close after the 2019 spring semester.
One of the best recruiting nuggets involved Richie Grant, who grew up leading a sheltered life in Dublin, Ireland. Grant became one of the all-time greats at Green Mountain and told the story at his Hall of Fame induction of seeing all the vehicles in the parking lot of Logan International Airport in Boston with the letters “GMC” on the back of them and thinking, “Whoa, this school must be a lot bigger than I thought.”
But the best recruiting story of all might be the one where the player recruited the coach, which is to say, where the daughter recruited the father.
Mercedes Rideout had played high school basketball at North Hagerstown in Maryland, and Green Mountain coach Jonathan Lamiotte recruited her to his women’s basketball program.
He made the pitch of the Poultney campus being a small, tight-knit community, certainly nothing like the sprawling General Motors Company campus in Detroit that Grant confused with GMC.
“He sold a small school where everyone knows everyone. That is what I wanted,” Rideout said. “He told me I would get playing time as a freshman.”
But Lamiotte left soon after and today is the women’s basketball coach at College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
Rideout played high school varsity basketball for a year for her father, Brad Rideout, and told him about the position.
“He always wanted to be a head college coach. He had been an assistant forever,” Rideout said.
He worked as an assistant coach at Messiah College and Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I heard about the job from Mercedes and one thing led to another,” Brad Rideout said.
He followed his daughter north, bought a home in Chittenden and became the Green Mountain College women’s basketball coach.
Brad Rideout and Mercedes shared a special moment last week when she reached the 1,000-point milestone at home in a victory over Maine-Augusta.
Appropriately, it came on a 3-point field goal because Rideout has been a prolific scorer beyond the arc in her four years on the Poultney campus.
It wasn’t always that way. She was not strong enough to shoot that long-range shot in high school until her junior year.
Maine-Augusta was playing a 2-3 zone and Mercedes torched it that evening by scoring 26 points in only 26 minutes.
“Sharena Armstrong had the ball on the other side and she gave me a beautiful skip pass,” said Mercedes of the play that allowed her to eclipse the milestone. “I had no idea I was close to a thousand. The game was stopped and everyone was celebrating.”
“That was a great moment but the best one will be when she gets her diploma,” Brad said.
That will happen on the morning of May 19 on the lawn outside of Griswold Library.
There have been other special moments. Mercedes regards one of the highlights as beating Johnson last year for a conference victory.
The Eagles haven’t won a lot of games during her time here, but they are getting better. They are winning more and are putting a far more competitive team on the floor.
Mercedes said she has no regrets and she is happy she stayed. One of 15 freshmen who came in four seasons ago, she is the only one who stuck it out.
She found the campus and community to be that tight-knit setting that Lamiotte was extolling when recruiting her.
“I have no regrets. I love this place,” she said.
The basketball team has grown closer, too.
“We have finally become a family. I am going to miss it dearly,” Mercedes said.
Brad relishes the environment just as much and is happy his own family allowed him to make the move.
“My wife and Mercedes’ two sisters are her biggest supporters and they agreed to making the journey,” Brad said.
He drives every day from Chittenden to Poultney, not always the smoothest trip in the winter.
The choice of selecting a home rested with him, as he was the only one in Vermont at that time.
“That’s too much responsibility for me. And I am not very patient,” Brad said.
Mercedes has been spared the drive. She lives on campus.
Mercedes began at GMC as a Sports Management major but switched and will graduate with a degree is Psychology.
Now, she has decided she would like to be an athletic director after all and perhaps coach. She is contemplating doing postgraduate work in sports administration. Nearby Castleton University is one possibility for that.
A good deal of dedication to the game was the foundation for a 1,000-point career. Mercedes would practice shooting during the summer, taking 300 shots daily.
But the 1,000-point plateau was only a sliver of what has made sharing this basketball experience special for the Rideouts.
Brad said of all the colleges he has worked at, the Green Mountain experience stands as the best one.
“This is my favorite. The athletic department has great chemistry. I have worked in some good places but this one is the best. Everyone is willing to work together,” Brad said.
“It has been a great experience playing for my father. I would recommend it,” Mercedes said.
“It has been a great experience for me as well,” Brad said.
This rich college experience has come despite the Eagles losing more games than they have won.
“We didn’t really win a lot of games, but at the end of the day, I feel like I have won,” Mercedes said.
Mercedes turns her tassel in May and her father must search for a new job. The shuttering of GMC leaves a void in many lives and causes people to polish resumes and to scramble.
But Mercedes and Brad Rideout are thankful the school was there for one very special chapter of their lives — one that they will cherish forever.
