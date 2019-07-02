An appropriate sign hanging above Parth Patel’s door might read: “Baseball Spoken Here.”
One that would reveal more would be: “English Spoken Here.”
Baseball and English are important signposts on Patel’s road to becoming an American citizen — a route that reaches its destination on July 24 at the Costello Courthouse in Burlington, where the naturalization ceremony will be held.
Patel grew up in Suart, the eighth largest city in India and one of the fastest growing cities in the world.
His passion in his homeland was cricket. He had a dream of being a big-time cricket player.
“I had a love of cricket. I was pretty good,” he said.
The cricket dreams died in 2014 when Patel’s family left for a new life in America.
It was not an idea that Patel immediately embraced.
“My thinking was: Why do we want to move? It’s not like we were living in poverty. We had a nice house,” Patel said.
But the Patel family knew something of America. Branches of its family were scattered in the United States.
“My father told me that there was better opportunity here. I had no option,” Patel said.
When you are a teenager, the thought off moving to a new, far off land can be daunting. Patel spoke five languages but English was not one of them.
The school system in India required students to learn at least three languages, Patel said.
The Patel family landed in Rutland when Parth just turned 17. It turned out to be one of the best things to happen to him.
He attended Rutland High for two years and graduated from the school. It sparked a love of baseball.
He tried out for the Raider baseball team.
“There were 35 out for the team. I don’t know why but I made the team. They said I had a good arm. I said, ‘What’s a good arm,’” Patel said.
He developed a close relationship with Rutland varsity coach Kevin Bellomo.
Bellomo was an NCAA Division I baseball player at Western Carolina University and a love of the game burns inside of him.
Patel absorbed the lessons of the game from Bellomo. He soon knew what a good arm was and a whole lot more, gaining a deep knowledge of the strategy and nuances of the game.
The game taught him more than just what he gained between the white lines.
“I learned English just because of baseball,” Patel said.
Not entirely. There was a special teacher at Rutland High School who was also instrumental in the gains he made with his new language. Patel credits English teacher Patricia Alonso with him becoming fluent in English.
Patel will be a senior this fall at Castleton University, but his summer is too full to think too much about his final year of college.
He is the statistician and a coach in the dugout for the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
He has mastered the game’s statistics and the technology that has become such a large part of the sport. He meticulously charts the box score on his electronic device and then has it in the inboxes of all the local media outlets minutes after the game.
He is also involved in coaching, positioning fielders according to the batter and situation.
“He has my permission to do that,” Rutland Post 31 head coach Rick Battles said.
Battles has come to appreciate Patel more with each season.
“He is one of the best young men I have ever met in my life,” Battles said.
“He brings energy. He knows the game. The kids love him. I love him like my own son.
“He has worked very hard.”
Patel, in turn, appreciates everything Bellomo, Battles, Alonso and others have done for him.
It might be that thankfulness for what these people have done for him that has shaped his career objective.
He will graduate with a major in physical education and a minor in coaching.
“I want to find a program and turn around that program, not for me but for the kids,” Patel said. “It is about the kids.
“I do not look at coaching as coaching but as teaching. I want to help some other kids become successful.”
He has already gotten a taste of what he envisions to be his future. He works in West Rutland’s Tapestry program, a summer enrichment offering, with students in a one-on-one setting.
Tuesday, he put in a full day at Tapestry until 3:30 p.m. and then drove directly to St. Peter’s Field to participate in Post 31’s workout before its game against rival Lakes Region.
“I came here because the kids wanted to have batting practice. I feed off them,” Patel said.
He has loved the feeling around the Post 31 team and finds it similar to the vibe at Castleton.
“Castleton is like a family. It is a family like this baseball team,” Patel said.
The cricket dream has been put to rest. Now, it is about baseball.
“I don’t think I can live without this game,” Patel said after Post 31’s 4-2 victory over Lakes Region.
There are other dreams. Walking across the stage underneath the Pavilion at Castleton to pick up his degree in May is certainly one. Seeing Post 31, currently in first place in the Southern Division, win a title is another.
But there is no dream bigger than the one on July 24 when Patel will become an American citizen.
