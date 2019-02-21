Patrick Daly knew while watching his older brother Michael scale walls at Rutland’s Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center several years ago that the sport would be fun. He could not have possibly known that it would someday be his ticket to cross-country trips to places like Salt Lake City, Utah and Bend, Oregon.
Daly, a sixth-grader at Pittsford’s Lothrop School, recently returned from competing in the USA Climbing Bouldering National Championships in Bend, where he did very well.
Navigating the road to Bend was impressive in itself. Daly had to place well in local competitions and then in a regional event in Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Once he arrived in Bend, he placed 16th, coming within a fraction of a second from a top-10 finish, which would have landed him in the national finals. There were only 0.7 points separating the 17th place finisher and eighth place finisher.
Steve Lulek, proprietor of the climbing gyms in Rutland and Quechee, said people do not understand the magnitude of Daly’s accomplishment in Bend.
“Climbing has become so big in the big cities. Parents are paying $2,500 to $4,000 for their kids to have personal trainers. That’s what Patrick was up against,” Lulek said. “What he did was incredible.”
Lulek coaches Daly and has been impressed with Daly’s approach to the sport and maturity way beyond his years.
“He has perseverance and yet is low key and unassuming. He is so respectful to others,” Lulek said. “It is incredible at his young age.”
Lulek pointed to a recent study done at MIT that cited climbers as the most intelligent of athletes.
“Patrick is articulate and very smart. That is who Patrick is,” Lulek said.
“He is using climbing as his vehicle to greatness.”
This wasn’t the first time Daly made it all the way to the national event. He previously had qualified for it when it was held in Salt Lake City.
The sport has different disciplines. (In top-rope climbing, the climber has a rope running from the harness up to an anchor at the top of the cliff or wall, and then back down to a belayer at the base.
Daly prefers bouldering, which does not have the rope. All the climber needs are shoes, a chalk bag, crash pad and a brush.
The 50 competitors who did well enough to make it to the national event in the C Division (age 11-12) were scheduled to compete in random order. Daly was 48th and none of the competitors were allowed to watch the others.
The long wait probably did not suit Daly’s makeup. He admits to being nervous and one of his goals for future events, he said, is “trying to be less nervous.”
Nervous or not, he flirted with a top-10 finish.
A panel of judges evaluates each competitor. Each fall causes a deduction in points and the time of the climb also goes into the score.
The competition is only a slice of the experience. Daly also appreciates seeing new places and meeting new friends who share the same passion.
“I keep in contact with some of them,” Daly said.
He fondly recalls hiking in Salt Lake City.
Half the fun of the recent event in Oregon was getting there.
“Bend is really remote,” Daly said.
His mother Margaret said after they flew into Portland, there was still a lengthy drive to Bend.
“It is 3 1/2 hours on a good day,” she said.
This time, the day was less than ideal and the trip took a little longer.
“It’s really cool,” Patrick said of the travel, recalling the Columbia River Gorge as one of the favorite images he has catalogued in his memory bank.
Bend sits on the Eastern Cascades’ slopes and foothills. It is known as being a gateway to outdoor sports, where mountain biking, fishing, hiking, rock climbing and white-water rafting are prominent.
The USA Climbing Bouldering National Championships are in Bend again in 2020 and now, being in the 13-14-year-old division, Patrick will be eligible to move on with a USA team to the Worlds.
He doesn’t think that is realistic at this time. Climbing is still something he views simply as a fun sport, one he has embraced since he began doing it in the second grade.
Other than becoming “less nervous,” Daly said he would also like to improve his technique.
“It was pretty bad,” he said through a laugh, but better than it used to be.
A good student, missing school for these cross-country treks does not present a problem for him.
“The school sends the basic stuff with me,” Patrick said. “I just get caught up when I get back. I have never found it hard to get caught up.”
And as for geography? He could likely teach it.
