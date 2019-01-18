ANDOVER — Cody O’Brien won’t be driving to the annual Devil’s Bowl Speedway awards banquet at the Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington on Jan. 26. When he gets there, he won’t be ordering drinks at the bar either.
O’Brien, you see, is 14 years old — becoming the youngest track champion in the 52-year history of Devil’s Bowl Speedway when he won the 500cc Mini-Sprint division in 2018 at age 13.
Despite his age, O’Brien has appreciable seat time in one type of vehicle or another.
Jim Melendy, his crew chief, saw the promise when O’Brien was just 4 years old. He was riding a 4-wheeler and doing things with it that were beyond the ordinary capability of his age group.
Soon after, he was racing Go-Karts at Claremont Speedway. The lavish display of trophies in the shop in Andover speaks to his success there.
But forget about his exploits on a 4-wheeler at 4 or on the Go-Kart track at 7. You can go way back — before he was born — to find the racing roots of the young champion.
His late great grandfather raced stock cars at Claremont Speedway and Monadnock Speedway.
“It all started with my father Lonnie Mathews,” O’Brien’s grandmother Cil Mathews said. “He loved racing. He passed it on to me and I passed it on.”
Lonnie Mathews drove the car numbered 27 — the number that graces O’Brien’s car today.
The small world of local racing has so many connections and one of them involves the driver O’Brien had to duel to win the 2018 track title. Chester’s Austin Chaves and O’Brien first competed in the Go-Kart scene in Claremont.
This past summer they were competing against one another in the points race at Devil’s Bowl, longtime friends in a torrid battle for the top spot.
O’Brien led wire-to-wire, but the entire season the standings reflected a close race, one that had O’Brien leading by a scant point going into the final feature event.
O’Brien finished with 690 points to 675 for Chaves.
Chaves won more feature races than O’Brien, four to one, but O’Brien won the series with remarkable consistency that included eight top-five finishes. He was in the top 10 in 14 of the 15 races, a burned out clutch the reason for the one feature he did not finish.
O’Brien will be battling someone else for the top prize this year. Chaves is moving into the Modified division.
It is the type of move O’Brien sees himself making in the near future. He figures he has this season and possibly another after that in the Mini-Sprints before moving up.
“Eventually my goal is to go to a World of Outlaws car,” O’Brien said.
Melendy, known by everyone as Papa, sees such a move as critical for O’Brien to have a successful racing career.
“Jim McDonald, who used to race motorcycles, told me that you don’t get faster by racing the same people,” Melendy said. “You have got to push the boundaries, get into higher divisions. You’ve got to continually push yourself.”
O’Brien lives in Springfield and attends school there but his weekends are spent at the shop in Andover. Melendy is leading the preparation as they work on the car for another summer at the West Haven dirt track.
“We love Devil’s Bowl. We love the way Mike (Bruno) runs it,” Melendy said.
O’Brien will be picking up the biggest trophy in the Mini-Sprint division at Devil’s Bowl’s Banquet of Champions, but he is also up for a couple other awards that night. He is a nominee for both the Most Improved award and the Sportsmanship award.
He said of the two it is probably the Most Improved that would mean the most to him. That is because it represents a move in the standings from sixth in 2017 to first place.
Salisbury’s Brent Warren, the Devil’s Bowl Limited Sportsman track champion, has taken an interest in O’Brien and makes a point of stopping by to see him each week at the track.
That’s a special slice of the racing scene to the O’Brien team.
“We have met a lot of great people,” Cil Mathews said.
The Devil’s Bowl family, as well as O’Brien’s own family, is what makes the venture go.
“It takes a family to make it happen. It takes all of us,” said Cody’s mother, Kristin O’Brien.
And starting in May they will make it happen again. Everything is fresh. Chaves will be in the seat of a Modified and Cody O’Brien will be gunning for a second straight Mini-Sprint title.
The World of Outlaws can wait. But like those famous sunsets that make Devil’s Bowl a magical place, they will always be there for when it is time for Cody O’Brien to “push the boundaries.”
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.