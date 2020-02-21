Defensive awareness and excessive fouls proved to be troublesome for the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team on Friday, falling in its season finale at home to Division I Brattleboro 64-53.
The Mounties (10-10) never claimed a lead in the game, despite a tremendous showing from junior offensive spark plug Andre Prunty, who led his team in scoring with 23 points with four made 3s.
“I just think that we were dribble-penetrating, and with Maddox Traynor back, it just spaced the floor a little bit and I got good, open looks from 3 and knocked down some shots,” Prunty said.
In his return to the court, Traynor recorded 11 points off of two made 3s.
For the Colonels (13-7), the guard duo of Charlie Galanes and Tyler Millerick proved to be too difficult to control for MSJ. The combination of Millerick’s evasive moves to the basket and Galanes’ rebounding gave Brattleboro a clear advantage.
Galanes started the game with a 3 from the left corner and was answered by a right-side Prunty layup coming off a bulky screen from junior Keegan Chadburn.
Big 3s from Keegan Givens and Greg Fitzgerald surged an 18-10 Colonel lead at the end of the first quarter.
Junior forward Cole Blanchard got the second quarter started after the first two minutes of the period were scoreless, with a shimmy in the post on the left block.
On his senior night, 6-foot-5 Dave Mercure recorded his only basket after securing an offensive rebound and laying the ball back in the net.
After an exchange of buckets from both teams, a MSJ 3 reduced its deficit to just two. The Colonels answered with a reverse layup from Fitzgerald to grant Brattleboro a 26-22 lead at halftime.
Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau’s message to his boys was simple.
“Continue to fight, continue to play hard, and hopefully we can string together some stops and score,” he said.
The second half was kicked off with bricked 3s from both sides, but with the first field goal of the third quarter coming from a step-back 3 from Galanes. He finished with 23 points with three 3s.
The Mounties’ first basket of the second half came off of an isolation layup from Prunty.
Brattleboro center Gabe Packard and MSJ forward Keegan Chadburn both hit the takeover button in the third quarter, with Packard recording three consecutive layups for the Colonels and Chadburn with three buckets, including a 3 and two layups for the Mounties.
Chadburn opened the fourth quarter with another layup to reduce the Colonel lead to 43-40.
An and-one floater for Packard followed by two consecutive strip-and scores from Millerick and Galanes provided an insurmountable lead for MSJ to overcome.
Several free-throws made by Millerick and Galanes put the game to rest.
“We played hard and honestly, we played them for a while, that’s a good basketball team,” Charbonneau said. “I’m proud of my guys.”
The Mounties and Colonels both await the official playoff seeding on Monday.
