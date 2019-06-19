The last time the Vermont Amateur was played at Rutland Country Club, not one local player finished in the top 10.
Don't count on that happening again next month.
The low score in that 2008 tournament was 1-under 69.
Ditto.
The winning score was 7 over par.
Very likely another ditto.
Rutland has stamped itself the power in state golf in this era with five straight McCullough Cups and three victories in four of the state's last two biggest individual tournaments, the Vermont Am and the Vermont Mid-Am. It's obvious Rutland has a great chance to send one of its sons to the winner's circle when it hosts this year's event July 9-11.
RCC's Drake Hull (defending Vermont Am champ), Garren Poirier, Max Major, Frankie Sanborn and Logan Broyles combined for a 38-shot victory over host course C.C. of Vermont in last year's McCullough Cup, the 36-hole team event held on the first two days of the Am.
In the tournament itself, Rutland had four finishers in the top five last year.
Only Major will not be back; he's turned professional and is an assistant coach at UConn, where Hull and Broyles will be playing next season.
Hull will be going for his third straight Am title and has club members drawing a bead on his back; two of his toughest competitors are Jared Nelson and Poirier, the latter the reigning Mid-Am champion.
The road to the Am begins on Sunday in Brandon at Neshobe Golf Club, where a very competitive field will be qualifying for tournament berths not reserved for last year's top finishers and various others.
The Amateur field will be filled out this week with other qualifiers at the Country Club of Barre on Tuesday and at Williston on Thursday.
Brian Albertazzi won the first of his two straight titles at Rutland in 2008 and had one of those 69s, four shots off the competitive record at Rutland. His 72-hole total was 287.
Just to show how the torch has been passed since 2008, here is that year's top 10: 1. Albertazzi (Green Mountain National) 287; 2. Cody Larson (RCC) 290; 3. Peter Metzler (Okemo Valley) 291; 4 (tie). Keith Komline (Dorset) and Cory Jozefiak (Mount Anthony) 296; 6. Hugh Barber (Brattleboro) 298; 7. Glen Boggini (Okemo Valley) 299; 8. Evan Russell (Burlington) 300; 9. Ray Beyette Jr. (Proctor-Pittsford); 10. Kyle Holmes (Equinox) 301. Few of these are likely to be in the field this year.
... As compared to last year at the Country Club of Vermont:
1. Hull 285 (1 over par); 2. Major 287; 3. Gary Shover (Orleans) 293; 4. Nelson 295; 5 (tie). Poirier and Bryan Smith (the latter of Champlain) 296; 7 (tie). Brian Cain (C.C. of Vermont) and Troy Goliber (Burlington) 297; 9. Phillip Fairbanks (Mountain View) 297; 10. Erik Bertalan (Burlington) 298.
The Vermont Amateur ranks have lost Troy Evans, of Barre, and Alex Rainville, of St. Johnsbury (the 2015 runner-up and champion, respectively), in the last couple of years but still packs a lot of pop, which would mean a very competitive and interesting event (not to mention much lower scoring) at Rutland next month.
The New England Amateur returns to Vermont and The Quechee Club July 23-25 and will attract a hefty Vermont contingent as locals look to follow the path of former champions Shawn Baker, Hans Albertsson and Evan Russell. All three won the Vermont Am the year they won the New Englands.
Hull and Nelson formed the winning team at the L.D. Pierce Invitational last year and will defend their title Aug. 1-4. The Vermont State Women's Golf Association stroke-play championship will be staged at Middlebury College's Ralph Myhre course Aug. 6-8, and Poirier will defend his Vermont Mid-Am title at Manchester Country Club Aug. 15-18.
