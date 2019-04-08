Aiden Pitts led a balanced attack with four goals and helped Rutland jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first period of a 16-4 win over Otter Valley in boys lacrosse Monday at Alumni Field.
The 2-0 Raiders got goals from seven players in taking that big lead. Pitts had two assists and Garrett Davine had two goals and an assist for Rutland. No other player had two goals.
"(The starters) set the tone for the game. That's what we're trying to do, spread the wealth," said Raiders coach Rob Labate.
Both teams took the opportunity to get young players plenty of work after Rutland's big start.
Chris Wilk had eight saves and Joel Muscatello was also strong with nine in the second half.
Labate counted the win as another solid outing for Rutland, which beat Woodstock on Saturday. He also had high praise for the mixture of upperclassmen and younger Otters players who could be on the verge of a good season in Division II.
"That's the best Otter Valley team I've seen," he said, noting the leadership of veterans Hayden Gallo and Tim Kittler. Gallo led the Otters with two goals.
Rutland will play its third game in five days when rival Burr and Burton visits on Wednesday.
"(The 2-0 start) is nice to get us some momentum early but we also know that we have Burr and Burton, Middlebury and CVU coming up," said Labate.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Weather rules
over local events
Rain wiped clean most of Monday's sports slate, including Fair Haven at Otter Valley and Mill River at Bellows Falls in baseball.
Fair Haven vs. Springfield, Otter Valley at Rutland and Mill River vs. Bellows Falls in softball were also postponed.
No makeup dates were announced.
OFFICIATING
Course for aspiring hoop
officials begins April 16
The Vermont Board No. 105, International Board of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc., will be holding instructional classes for anyone interested in becoming a certified IAABO basketball official. The course will focus on the rules and mechanics of basketball officiating beginning Tuesday, April 16, at Castleton University's Glenbrook Hall of Fame Conference Room.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and will continue on April 18, 23, 25, 30, May 2 and 7 with the final exam administered on Thursday, May 9. For registration and further information, contact Joe Davine at 802-236-0704.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Russell, Myron
honored by LEC
After guiding Castleton men's lacrosse to a pair of Little East Conference victories last week, Cameron Russell and Brandon Myron have been recognized by the league office as the Offensive Player of the Week and Goalie of the Week, respectively.
Russell scored the game-winning goal in each contest while racking up nine total scores in the two outings. In a 12-10 win Wednesday at UMass-Boston, Russell scored six goals, including the goal that made it 10-10 and the goal that made it 11-10 in favor of the Spartans.
Myron guided Castleton to wins against perennial contenders UMass-Boston and Eastern Connecticut State. He finished the week with a .556 save percentage, 25 saves and a 9.94 goals-against average. In Wednesday's road win against the Beacons, Myron made 17 saves, including five in a shutout fourth quarter that allowed Castleton to complete a come-from-behind win.
On Saturday, against ECSU, Myron again came up big with eight saves as Castleton came from behind once more to win in overtime to move to 2-2 in LEC action. Myron currently leads the LEC in save percentage at .589, while ranking second in the league in goals-against average at 9.11.
Castleton returns to action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against LEC preseason No. 1 Keene State at Dave Wolk Stadium.
