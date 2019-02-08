Rutland High School has dominated its annual home/away series against Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs boys could not pick a better time to start turning that around than Friday night.
That’s what they’ll be trying to do when the Raiders come to Manchester for a big Marble Valley League Division I game.
BBA is 11-4 and ranked fourth in the state but the 9-4 Raiders present its biggest challenge yet. While BBA has done very well against the better D-II teams, Bulldogs skipper coach Eric Green knows full well that this is an altogether different animal.
“It’s an important test for us, for sure,” said Green on Thursday.
“They’re a perennial powerhouse and they have a state championship pedigree and they’re been in a lot of high-pressure games and came out on top in a lot of those. They certainly know how to win, and we’re striving to get to that point ourselves.”
BBA is anticipating that Rutland’s high-scoring guard, Jamison Evans, will be back in action after three weeks nursing a knee injury. The Raiders are 2-1 with Evans on the bench.
“We’re preparing to see him and we hope we do,” Green said. “This game is going to be a measuring stick for us.”
Evans and fellow guard Jacob Lorman make the Raiders go and on Friday they face a team where guard play is also the greatest strength with veterans like Pat Forstmann, Jake Nicholson and Jake Baker. Like Rutland, BBA can shoot the 3, but likes to work closer to the basket. The biggest reason is 6-foot-7 William Frank, who averages a double-double despite limited touches. As he develops, BBA is tailoring the offense to get him more work and open things up on the perimeter, where Green estimates BBA takes 35 percent of its shots.
BBA has another 6-7 player in Nasier Camp, who is in his first year on the varsity squad. Rutland counters inside with 6-6 Eric Coughlin.
BBA has some potential to create mismatches with its guards; Baker, for one, is a very physical player who starred on BBA’s state championship football team.
“He brings that blue-collar mentality to our team,” Green said.
Among other boys basketball games scheduled for Friday, Otter Valley visits Mount St. Joseph in another round of D-II Rutland County knockoff and Arlington visits West Rutland in a D-IV feature.
The Otters are in the midst of a six-game win streak, which has included some close calls, including their double-overtime, comeback win over Fair Haven and a close win on the road against a 1-11 Springfield team.
In either case, the 11-5 Otters have proved they can win the close ones and it’s a good bet that another one is in store against the 9-4 Mounties. MSJ is coming off a solid victory at Fair Haven.
West Rutland was looking like a lock for a top-four spot through the first five games of the season but the Horde have slipped to 8-5 and are currently sixth. They host 4-5 Arlington, which knocked off Proctor early in the season, but Westside is eager to make it two in a row after just having broken free of a four-game losing streak.
On Saturday, the West Rutland girls play at home against Green Mountain in a rematch of a 57-48 Chieftains win in Chester a month ago. This is an interesting game between contenders in their respective divisions; D-IV Westside is 10-4 and D-III Green Mountain is 11-3.
The Rutland High School girls hockey team has made waves most of the year with a youthful squad but their gang of freshmen will see how much they’ve grown when powerhouse BFA-St. Albans skates into Spartan Arena on Saturday. The 12-1 Bobwhites have not lost to a Vermont opponent and are perfect since an opening-night setback against Hingham (Mass.) High.
Rutland is 10-3-1, but 0-2 against teams above them in Division I.
In men’s hockey, it’s a make-or-break weekend for the Castleton Spartans in their chase after the last New England Hockey Conference playoff spot. The ninth-ranked Spartans host No. 8 Southern Maine on Friday and No. 4 New England College on Saturday. Castleton is one point out of the eight-team playoff picture and is looking to leap over Southern Maine in this final regular-season weekend.
Southern Maine won the teams’ first meeting, 3-0.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.