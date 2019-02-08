MANCHESTER — Any victory is welcome. A victory that falls under the heading of the grand design is even better.
Jamison Evans had 18 points in his return to action and Rutland had balanced scoring and tough defense in a 66-44 victory over Burr and Burton in a big Marble Valley League game Friday night.
Jacob Lorman had 23 points for the Raiders, who built a 36-20 halftime lead that was never knocked below 10 points. A big reason for that was the second-half play of Eric Coughlin (13 points) and Evan Pockette (11), who came up with clutch scoring to answer repeated comeback efforts by BBA.
“I really think it was one of our best games of the year,” said Evans, who had 13 points and five of his six steals in the first half, helping lead to 12 transition points. Rutland led 15-12 after a period and then won the second quarter decisively, 21-8.
“They’re solid. They’ve got good size, they’ve got decent guard play, they’re tough. I don’t think they shot the ball well early,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood of the Bulldogs. “I thought they shot the ball much better in the second half.
“We knew they would make a run at us but I thought we did a nice job countering that run and in the fourth quarter playing with poise.”
Jake Nicholson had 12 points and William Frank 10 for 12-4 BBA, which fell short of a victory that would have propelled their season to a higher level.
But it’s one the 10-4 Raiders also needed after a bad road loss at Brattleboro. And they did it not having to rely solely on Evans and Lorman for scoring.
“I don’t think you want a must-win game in game 13 but this one we needed for us,” Wood said.
Lorman had eight straight Raiders points in the first period to counter balanced BBA scoring and Evans, who has been out three weeks with a banged-up right knee, exploded to life with 11 in the second period, including a step-back 3, a slam dunk in transition and a deep 3. With BBA in the throes of a scoreless stretch of 5:29, the Raiders raced to a 28-12 lead.
“This will do us a lot of good but I don’t think we played our best game mentally,” said BBA coach Eric Green, whose team had a habit of starting games a step slower than opponents.
“I think the pedigree showed through tonight. I don’t think the game would be won on skill but on mental toughness and the ability to handle adversity and they won tonight.”
Frank’s two buckets late in the second period got BBA back on track but by that time Lorman came to life with back-to-back 3s and a foul line jumper to finish the half with 16 points.
There were repeated exchanges of scoring bursts in the second half but every time BBA closed in, the Raiders responded. Coughlin gave the Raiders eight points inside and Pockette scored inside and at the foul line with another eight. That’s part of the effect of having Evans back on the floor.
“People have to defend us differently,” said Wood. “He creates opportunities for other people.”
Rutland led 47-34 after three and 55-44 after BBA’s Jake Baker threw in a trey midway through the fourth. Rutland, which was in the bonus the entire fourth period, scored 11 of its last 13 points at the foul line, with Lorman and Pockette each going 4 for 4.
Coughlin had two key buckets early in the period.
“I think that’s his best game of the year,” Wood said. “We need him to play that way if we’re going to go deep into the playoffs.”
Now BBA goes back to work to put its season back on track.
“It’s all correctable,” said Green of what he told his team afterward. “And we can’t sit in it too long because we’re right back in it tomorrow with Mount Anthony. That’s the beautiful thing about basketball.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
