KILLINGTON — The Rutland High School boys took first place on their home hill in an interscholastic slalom race at their first home competition of the season at Pico Peak on Thursday.
The Raiders took three of the top 10 spots and edged Burr and Burton 30-35, followed by Mount St. Joseph (39), Woodstock (40), Thetford (81) and Mill River (157).
“I’m proud of the kids; they are skiing really well,” said Raiders boys and girls coach Dawn Adams.
The Raiders girls finished second (18-25) to Woodstock, followed by BBA (44).
Brady Kenosh finished third to lead the Rutland boys, with Brayden Moore fourth and Reed Martin 10th.
Veteran Rutland skier Dylan Roussel did not score due to a fall but freshman Zach Nelson took 14th to help guide the Raiders to the top.
BBA’s Blake Green won the race at 1:06.76 on Pico’s B slope followed by Woodstock’s Peter Borden (1:08.10).
Rutland’s Vera Martin had a strong day to win the girls race with a time of 1:13.52 to beat out Woodstock’s Kelly Gebhardt (1:14.80) by more than a second but the Wasps girls placed four skiers in the top nine to prevail.
These teams will gather again next Wednesday for a giant slalom at Woodstock’s home hill, Suicide Six in Pomfret.
The boys top 20:
1, Green, BBA, 1:06.76; 2, Borden, Woodstock, 1:08.10; 3, Kenosh, Rutland, 1:08.35; 4, Moore, Rutland, 1:10.79; 5, Lucas Pencak, MSJ, 1:11.45; 6, Aaron Wilson, Woodstock, 1:12.65; 7, Ben Pencak, MSJ, 1:12.71; 8, Austin Clarke, MSJ, 1:14.28; 9, Michael Duddy, BBA, 1:14.61; 10, Martin, RHS, 1:15.89; 11, Noah Coppola, BBA, 1:16.05; 12, Aidan Murphy, Independent, 1:16.92; 13, Carl Gebhardt, Woodstock, 1:17.16; 14, Nelson, Rutland, 1:18.23; 15, Judd Gourley, BBA, 1:21.78; 16, Ben DesRoberts, BBA, 1:23.63; 17, Tait Linehan, Thetford, 1:24.27; 18, Riley Burkins, Thetford, 1:25.75; 19, Ben Wigmore, Rutland, 1:226.04; 20, Hitoshi Kondo, MSJ, 1:27.62; (also) 25, Trenton Spafford, Mill River, 1:35.34.
The girls top 20:
1, Martin, Rutland, 1:13,52; 2, Gebhardt, BBA, 1:14.80; 3, Abigail Masillo, Woodstock, 1:17.98; 4, Annabelle Gray, BBA, 1:19.84; 5, Alice Sperber, Woodstock, 1:19.95; 6, Kate Gilmond, Rutland, 1:21.53; 7, Ashleay Adams, Rutland, 1:21.72; 8, Julia Bartlett, Middlebury, 1:22.0; 9, Taylor Blodorn, Woodstock, 1:23.03; 10, Chloe Noble, Woodstock, 1:23.29; 11, Maggie Parker, Woodstock, 1:23.62; 12, Lea Zmurko, Rutland, 1:24.23; 13, Elizabeth Dixon, Thetford, 1:24.70; 14, Julia Dapron, BBA, 1:24.87; 15, MacKenzie Peters, BBA, 1:24.92; 16, Logan Kinsman, Rutland, 1:225.16; 17, Spencer North, BBA, 1:26.26; 18, Haley Racicot, GM, 1:26.78; 19, Sarah Sprague, Woodstock, 1:27.18; 20, Hannah Cyr, BBA, 1:27.31; (also) 45, Karissa Trzesiara, Black River, 1:53.77.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland 40,
Burr and Burton 27
With Kendra Sabotka and Rylee Burgess out, and Makieya Hendrickson playing hobbled, the Raiders found a way.
Hendrickson led all scorers with 14 points, including six to cement Rutland’s lead in the fourth period, and the Raiders toppled Burr and Burton 40-27 in Marble Valley League basketball at Keefe Gym Thursday night.
”They came together,” said coach Nathan Bellomo after his Raiders improved to 8-5. “We talked about adversity and how we can beat it or let it beat us and the kids played awesome. That was a big win.”
Burgess and Sabotka were both injured in a loss at Brattleboro when the Raiders shot the ball poorly. Neither played in the second half. There is no set time table for their return.
The Raiders didn’t change the offense with two of their starters missing for Thursday’s game but simply executed better.
”It’s not what we run, it’s how we run it,” Bellomo said.
Leigha Charron added 12 points and Elise Magro had 11 for the Raiders, who will visit Fair Haven on Monday.
BBA fell to 6-7, with Ashley Heaton leading the way with nine points and Carol Hebert adding seven and Grace Pinkus six.
Poultney 35, Twin Valley 25
POULTNEY — It’s two in a row for Poultney.
Grace Hayes tossed in 18 points and the Poultney girls appear to be coming of age with a 35-25 victory over Twin Valley in MVL play Thursday night.
”They are playing really well right now and moving the ball and looking more like basketball players,” said coach Todd Hayes. “We’ve got MSJ (at home Saturday) and however it goes we’re going to play hard.”
Hayes gave credit to eighth-graders Emily Hanley and Hannah Welch for playing hard on defense and doing little things, and to Kassidy Mack for her scoring (eight points) and board work.
”Now when we have a turnover it’s not the end of the world; the girls just keep on playing,” Hayes said.
Katelyn Longe led Twin Valley, which beat Poultney by 23 in Wilmington in the season opener, with six points.
Mid-Vermont Christian 48, Black River 32
QUECHEE — Black River hung tough with the top team in Division IV for more than three periods before falling 48-32 Thursday night in non-league basketball.
”It’s the best we’ve played all year,” said coach Howie Paul. “They’re the top team in D-IV and we stayed right with them.”
Haylay Goodwin had 18 points and Kayla McCoy 17 for 10-3 Mid-Vermont, which led by 10 points late in the game when the 1-10 Presidents emptied their bench.
”They were happy to be in a game against a very good team,” Paul said.
Riley Paul had nine points, Emily Perham seven and Hope Kelley six for Black River, which faces another big challenge when they visit Blue Mountain on Saturday.
Fair Haven 68, Otter Valley 34
BRANDON — Ryleigh Coloutti poured in 23 points to lead Fair Haven over Otter Valley 68-34 in MVL basketball Thursday night.
The Slaters have now won eight of their last nine games to go to 10-3. Otter Valley fell to 4-7.
”They shot the ball really well,” said OV coach Kelly Trayah.
Alia Edmunds led the Otters with 11 points.
Windsor 48, Hartford 34
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Olivia Rockwood led the way with 25 points and Windsor beat Hartford 48-34 in MVL basketball Thursday.
Rockwood was 9 for 10 from the foul line for the 10-3 Jacks, who got eight points from Angelina Bigwood and tough defensive efforts from Abby Prior and Alyssa Slocum.
Kennedy Mullen had 10 points and Jasmin Jenkins eight for the Hurricanes.
Windsor will visit Leland & Gray on Monday.
Green Mountain 45,
Woodstock 39
WOODSTOCK — Maya Lewis had 15 points and Green Mountain improved to 10-3 with a 45-39 win over Woodstock in MVL play Thursday.
Lewis missed time with foul trouble and Paige Karl went out with an injury but the Chieftains were able to make an 18-7 first-period lead stick.
Hannah Buffum added 13 points and Annie Lamson had eight for GM, which will visit Twin Valley on Monday.
Woodstock fell to 4-8.
MSJ 47, Arlington 41
ARLINGTON — Julia Lee led the way with 20 points and Mount St. Joseph pumped up its winning streak to nine games with a 47-41 victory over Arlington in MVL basketball Thursday night.
Sophie Markowski added 15 points for the Mounties, who are now 11-4.
Arlington fell to 6-8. Haley Matteson had 17 points and Kirsten Hesse 13 for the Eagles.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley 42, Long Trail 37
WILMINGTON — Izaak Park poured in 25 points and Twin Valley improved to 7-4 with a 42-37 victory over Long Trail in MVL play Thursday.
Lia Murphy had 16 to lead the 1-8 Mountain Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.