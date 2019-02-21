Friday night brings a shot at redemption to Rutland High School's Keefe Gym. In Poultney, it's a chance for Proctor to get out from underneath the Blue Devils' thumbs. In Fair Haven, can Otter Valley and the host Slaters possibly match their thrilling first meeting?
Probably not, but it should be entertaining nonetheless.
This trio represents a big slice of the slate on the penultimate regular-season Friday of the boys basketball season. Tournament pairings day is Monday, March 4.
Friday's first stop is Rutland, where the streaking Raiders will be hosting Brattleboro and celebrating Senior Night. With Jamison Evans back and scoring at a 20-plus points-per-game clip, things are again on track for Mike Wood's Raiders. They've won four in a row but have a little housecleaning to do.
It has to do with a sloppy loss at Brattleboro where the injured Evans did not play.
"We're looking forward to that," said Wood in the aftermath of Rutland's win at Mill River on Tuesday. "Brattleboro gave us our first Marble Valley League loss in probably three or four years so we remember that. One of our goals is to win the league so it's got to go through them and we've got to go through Burr and Burton but it's Brattleboro first."
Rutland visits Mount Anthony and hosts Burr and Burton next week to cap the regular season. Brattleboro leads the MVL A Division at 3-2 while Rutland is second at 2-1.
The Raiders jumped from sixth to fourth in the statewide Division I rankings in the past two weeks and want to stay there at the very least. A victory over the 10-7 Colonels would help the 13-4 defending champions in their quest to host up to two home playoff games.
Brattleboro, though not overpowering, is a quick and sneaky team that could go deep into the tournament.
"We struggled to score down there ... but we still had a chance to win. But they're good. They've got some good size and their guard play is decent and they've got guys who can shoot so it'll be a good one," Wood said.
The Raiders had their lowest point output of the season in Brattleboro. Guards Adam Newton and Tyler Millerick lead the Colonels, who were once 1-3 but have won seven of their last nine games.
In Fair Haven, two 10-7 teams will be meeting in a rematch of Otter Valley's 62-59 double overtime win on Feb. 1. It's often a good show when two of Rutland County's four Division II teams clash, but this one was extraordinary.
Fair Haven led 35-24 at the House of Noise after three periods, with the Otters tying the game on Kollin Bissette's stickback at the fourth-period horn. It went to a second overtime after Fair Haven's Kohlby Murray banked in a 60-footer as the next horn sounded.
In Poultney, the visiting Phantoms hope to put a little more drama into a series dominated by the Blue Devils. This one is a matchup of the 12-5 Phantoms' speed and 3-point shooting against the 10-6 Blue Devils' size.
"Heith Mason and Levi Haviland are big but they're super athletic," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
"They've gotten the best of us the last three times they played us and kinda handled us earlier this year. They are a tough matchup for us. We're going to have to play really well to beat them over there."
Eaton says the Phantoms need to be more patient on offense and find a way to be competitive on the glass to avoid a repeat of Poultney's 47-37 victory in Proctor this season.
"We took some really bad shots and they gobbled up every rebound," Eaton said.
Proctor is currently ranked first statewide in D-IV. Poultney is tied with Danville at No. 2 and Twin Valley and Sharon are close behind at Nos. 4 and 5 so every win is big.
Proctor's Nate Greb, once on crutches, will play limited minutes against the Blue Devils but Eaton is confident in his best big man.
"He's at about 80 percent now," he said of his recovery.
"Definitely," Eaton said. "Nate is a hard worker. He doesn't take any shortcuts."
On Saturday at 4 p.m., Johnson & Wales comes to Spartan Arena looking for another road victory in the women's New England Hockey Conference semifinals while the host Spartans eye a chance to go a step farther than 2017-18.
The teams split this season, with Castleton winning 1-0 at home and the Wildcats defending their home ice 3-2 earlier this month.
Both teams are 10-13-3.
Amy Briand and Jocelyn Forrest scored for the Spartans in Castleton's 2-1 victory over Plymouth last weekend while J&W's Samantha Kawejsza and Kathryn Mason had two goals each against Southern Maine. Mason has 14 goals (17 points) to lead the Wildcat offense and freshman keeper Jasmine Mucci (NEHC all-rookie team) has a 2.44 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
Rylie Wills, who won in net for Castleton last weekend, is at 2.13 and .931.
Castleton is eyeing a conference finals berth after its 2017-18 campaign ended with a 2-1 semifinals loss at UMass-Boston. The Spartans have won six of their last seven games.
The other semifinal has No. 1 Norwich hosting No. 4 UMass-Boston. Castleton lost to both teams in the season's first meetings but beat UMass-Boston 3-1 in the rematch and tied Norwich 3-3.
Last but not least will be a Monday evening showdown between the county's two other D-IIs, Mount St. Joseph and Mill River. The host Mounties will be looking for payback for a 62-49 setback in North Clarendon on Feb. 2. Both teams were ranked within the top four statewide heading into Friday, when Mill River was to host Woodstock and MSJ was to host Windsor.
