Getting the first win of the season can change the atmosphere on a hockey team. The Rutland boys were able to gain some momentum from their road victory over South Burlington last Saturday and carry it back home to Spartan Arena on Wednesday, where the Raiders used a dominating performance to blank Hartford 5-0 and move to 2-4.
“We’re getting better every game,” Rutland coach Chris Adams said. “I think it started in the Stowe game (an overtime loss). We struggled with some mental stuff in the Stowe and BFA-St. Albans games, but we had a really good win up at South Burlington. They kept their cool, stuck to the plan, played the team game and we did the same thing tonight so I’m really happy for them.”
The Raiders got off to a slow start and the Hurricanes controlled the early play. It took Rutland more than half of the first period to get a shot but once Noah Crossman scored at 10:54, it was all Raiders.
“We took the day off yesterday and I think the first seven, eight minutes we struggled with getting our feet moving,” Adams said. “The guys said on the bench their legs were dying and I said ‘Just keep going hard and you’ll get through it.’”
The first goal came as Ethan Coarse weaved through traffic to near the top of the right circle and found Crossman, who tucked the puck inside the left post.
Rutland finished the period with a 13-8 advantage in shots and limited Hartford to just 10 more over the final two stanzas while firing 35 on the Hartford net.
Despite the domination, the Raiders struggled to get the puck past Ross McFate. The junior, who made 43 saves, kept the Hurricanes in the game until the third period when the Raiders lit the lamp three times to pull away.
Coarse, who had two goals and an assist, made it 2-0 late in the second period on the power play. The junior got the puck on net off the draw and it went off the right leg of McFate and inside the near post with 12 seconds to play.
Ben Simpson gave the Raiders some breathing room just 2:04 into the third, taking a pass off the wall from Dillon Moore and Owen Simpson in the high slot and rifling it off the inside of the left post.
Eric Brewer upped the lead to 4-0 at 7:04 when he stole a breakout pass at the blue line, skated in and slapped a shot off the bottom of the crossbar. Coarse topped the scoring at 12:50, converting the rebound of an Owen Simpson shot from the left point. Crossman also had an assist.
Augie Louras got the nod in the Rutland net, stopping 16 shots, while Shailer Evans played the final eight minutes and recorded two saves.
The Raiders are off until Saturday when they will host Middlebury.
